Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Novakovich, Gall, and more

Andrija Novakovich kept Serie B side Frosinone in the mix for a playoff promotion place after scoring in this weekend’s clash at Pescara.
The U.S. Men’s National Team prospect made an immediate impact on Friday, scoring four minutes after coming onto the pitch as a second-half substitute. After Pescara took the lead in first-half stoppage time, Novakovich earned his side a point after scoring his fourth league goal of the season. The 23-year-old made his 30th league appearance of the season, helping his side remain five points clear of ninth place Empoli. Frosinone has three matches remaining this season, but look likely to feature in the Serie B promotion playoffs later this summer.
Romain Gall played 39 minutes off the bench for Norwegian side Stabaek on Sunday, registering one assist in a 3-1 win. The Malmo loanee has waited for a true chance to make an impact at his new club and did so this weekend. Stabaek’s win moved them to fifth in the Eliteserien table with 15 points from nine matches. For Gall, he will hope Sunday’s performance gives him a needed boost going forward.
Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic did not feature in Chelsea’s 3-1 FA Cup semifinal win over Manchester United due to a slight injury. Tim Ream and Fulham earned a massive home win over Sheffield United while Cameron Carter-Vickers and Luton Town defeated Hull City. Tyler Boyd also appeared in league play for Besiktas.
Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:
England
FA Cup
Christian Pulisic dressed but did not play in Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday. Pulisic reportedly suffered a small injury in training.
Premier league
DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday.
Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face Crystal Palace on Monday.
Championship
Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 5-3 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic on Saturday.
Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Luton Town’s 1-0 win over Hull City on Saturday.
Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 4-3 win over Millwall on Saturday.
Matt Miazga dressed but did not play in Reading’s 4-3 loss to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.
Duane Holmes did not dress in Derby County’s 3-1 loss to Leeds United on Sunday.
Luca De La Torre did not dress for Fulham.
Spain
Segunda Liga
Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 2-1 loss to Lugo on Friday.
Segunda B
Konrad De La Fuente started, scored TWO goals, and played 90 minutes in Barcelona B’s 3-2 win over Valladolid Promesas on Sunday.
Italy
Serie B
Andrija Novakovich came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played 40 minutes in Frosinone’s 1-1 draw with Pescara on Friday.
Turkey
Super Lig
Tyler Boyd started, registered ONE assist, and played 85 minutes in Besiktas’ 2-0 win over Fenerbahce on Sunday.
Denmark
Superliagen
Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Loucious Don Deedson, Yosef Samuel and Hobro face Lyngby on Monday.
Jonathan Amon is OUT FOR SEASON (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.
Greece
Super League
Gboly Ariyibi started and played 61 minutes in Panetolikos’ 1-0 win over NFC Volos on Saturday.
Poland
Ekstraklasa
Ben Lederman came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Rakow Czestochowa’s 2-1 win over Wisla Plock on Saturday.
Kenny Saief did not dress in Lechia Gdansk’s 2-1 win over Slask Wroclaw on Sunday.
Sweden
Allsvenskan
Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in Helsingborg’s 2-2 draw with Falkenbergs on Sunday.
Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Goteborg on Monday.
Norway
Eliteserien
Romain Gall came off the bench, registered ONE assist, and played 39 minutes in Stabaek’s 3-1 win over Aalesund on Sunday.
Switzerland
Super League
Jonathan Klinsmann dressed but did not play in St. Gallen’s 2-1 loss to Thun on Sunday.
