MLS Ticker: Arriola signs multi-year extension, Glass named interim coach at Atlanta United and more

U.S. Men’s National Team winger Paul Arriola committed his immediate future to D.C. United.

The Black and Red signed Arriola to a multi-year contract extension on Monday, locking him up through the 2023 MLS season. D.C. United also holds a player option for the 2024 season.

“Paul has been an immense attacking player and fan favorite since he arrived at our club and we are thrilled to secure his long-term future,” D.C. United GM and VP of Soccer Operations Dave Kasper said. “We know Paul will be back stronger than ever and we look forward to his return at Audi Field.”

Since joining the Black and Red from Liga MX side Club Tijuana in Aug. 2017, Arriola has become one of the top wingers in MLS. He’s scored 14 league goals and added 10 assists in 68 appearances, being named to the MLS Team of the Week nine times.

His presence with the USMNT has also grown since arriving in MLS, earning 33 total caps since 2016. Arriola has scored five goals and added four assists on the international level.

Atlanta United names Glass as interim head coach

Atlanta United made an internal promotion to fill the vacant head coaching position at the club.

Stephen Glass has been named interim head coach, the Eastern Conference club announced Monday. Glass, the former head coach of Atlanta United 2 take overs immediately while the team has begun to search for a permanent replacement for Frank De Boer. Academy Director Tony Annan will take over as interim head coach of Atlanta United 2 due to Glass’ promotion.

“Stephen not only has professional experience as a player at the highest levels of the sport, he is a proven leader and is well respected as a coach by his players and staff,” Atlanta United president Darren Eales said. “We have great confidence that Stephen will reenergize the team and move the club in the right direction during this transition period.”

A Scotland native, Glass joined Atlanta United in Aug. 2018 before being promoted to head coach of ATL UTD 2 in Jan. 2019. As a player, Glass made 380 professional league appearances, featuring to Newcastle United, Watford, and Aberdeen.

“I am honored to take over as interim head coach for the Atlanta United first team,” Glass said. “I am committed to continuing the hard work the team has done to establish itself as a top club in MLS, and to meeting the high standard expected of us both on and off the field. I look forward to quickly establishing a structure and rapport with the players as we prepare to return to play in our home market.”

Atlanta United failed to win either of its three group stage matches at the 2020 MLS is Back Tournament.

Dynamo signs U.S. Men’s Youth National Team player Hoffmann

Houston Dynamo head coach Tab Ramos will have a familiar face join him in 2021.

U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team product Ian Hoffmann signed a first-team contract with the Dynamo on Monday. Hoffmann will officially join the Dynamo in Jan. 2021, but first will be added to the club’s USL Championship affiliate, Rio Grande Valley FC for the 2020 season.

Hoffmann has spent the last three seasons at the Academy level with 2. Bundesliga side Karlsruher SC. In two seasons with the club’s Under-19 team, Hoffmann totaled 38 appearances. He also led the Under-17’s in goals in his first season in Germany.

“Ian is a talented and promising young player who brings valuable European and youth national team experience to our club,” said Dynamo Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Jordan. “Tab and our coaching staff are very familiar with Ian’s quality on the field and character off the field. We’d like to welcome him to our organization and look forward to his continued development with RGV prior to joining the Dynamo in January.”

Hoffmann has made two appearances for the U.S. U-20’s, scoring one goal. He’s previously worked with Ramos on the international level, as well as current Dynamo assistant coach Omid Nzmazi with the U.S. U-18’s