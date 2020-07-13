Arsenal - Liverpool headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

If the main tenant of Mikel Arteta’s rescue project in his mid-season takeover of Arsenal was to secure European competition for next season, time is running out to accomplish that goal.

After a losing a crucial game against Tottenham on Sunday, the Gunners are now left with the task of making up for those points against Liverpool and Manchester City in their next two contest, and life comes at them fast when they host 2020 Premier League Champions Liverpool on Wednesday.

In Portugal’s Primera Liga, Porto has run away with the league title but Wednesday’s offering of the Porto vs Sporting CP rivalry is a battle between first and third place.

Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:

Monday

Premier League

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester United vs Southampton

La Liga

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Getafe

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Villarreal vs Real Sociedad

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Granada vs Real Madrid

Serie A

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Inter vs Torino

Primeira Liga

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Marítimo vs Rio Ave

4:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Vitória Setúbal vs Famalicão

Major League Soccer

9 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Toronto FC vs DC United

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV , TUDN USA – LAFC vs Houston Dynamo

10:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers

NWSL Challenge Cup

12:30 p.m. -CBS All Access- OL Reign vs Portland Thorns

10 p.m. -CBS All Access- Sky Blue vs North Carolina Courage

Tuesday

Premier League

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Chelsea vs Norwich City

Serie A

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Atalanta vs Brescia

Primeira Liga

4:30 p.m. -ffuboTV – Benfica vs Vitória Guimarães

Major League Soccer

9 a.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Chicago Fire vs Seattle Sounders

8 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA – NYCFC vs Orlando City SC

10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami

EFL Championship

12 p.m. –ESPN+– West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham

Wednesday

Premier League

1 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold, Peacock – Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

1 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold, Peacock – Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth

1 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold, Peacock – Newcastle United vs Tottenham

3:15 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold, Peacock – Arsenal vs Liverpool

Serie A

1:30 p.m. ESPN+– Bologna vs Napoli

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Milan vs Parma

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Sampdoria vs Cagliari

3:45 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Lecce vs Fiorentina

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Hellas Verona

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs Juventus

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Lazio

Primeira Liga

2:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Sporting Braga vs Belenenses

4:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Porto vs Sporting CP

Major League Soccer

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC

10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes

EFL Championship

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Brentford vs Preston North End

USL Championship

10 p.m. –ESPN+– El Paso Locomotive vs New Mexico United

Thursday

Premier League

1 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Everton vs Aston Villa

1 p.m. -NBCSN,fuboTV – Leicester City vs Sheffield United

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

3:15 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

La Liga

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Barcelona vs Osasuna

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Getafe vs Atlético Madrid

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Villarreal

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Sevilla

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Valencia vs Espanyol

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Leganés

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Real Betis vs Deportivo Alavés

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Celta de Vigo vs Levante

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Eibar vs Real Valladolid

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Mallorca vs Granada

Serie A

1:30 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Torino vs Genoa

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – SPAL vs Inter

Major League Soccer

9 a.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – DC United vs New England

10:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Columbus Crew vs New York RB

Australian A-League

5:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Western United

EFL Championship

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Leeds United vs Barnsley

Allsvenskan

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Norrköping vs Örebro

USL Championship

9 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN App- Orange County SC vs Phoenix Rising