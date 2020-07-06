Austin FC signs Rodney Redes as first-ever signing

Welcome Rodney Redes, our first signing.
After AC Milan’s convincing 3-0 win over Lazio on Saturday, the Rossoneri accomplished two major things in the Serie A title race. One, it effectively ended Lazio’s pursuit of Juventus for the title, (…)
And then there were five. Major League Soccer’s “bubble” in Orlando, Florida, moved a step closer to being full after the Sunday arrivals of Sporting Kansas City and the Houston Dynamo. The two Western (…)
NWSL Challenge Cup favorites North Carolina Courage moved one step closer to perfection following a third win on Sunday afternoon. In a rematch of the 2019 NWSL Championship game, the Courage claimed a 1-0 (…)
Jesse Marsch had a historic season with Austrian Bundesliga side and Sunday saw the American manager given the highest honor in the league. Marsch was named Manager of the Year on Sunday following Salzburg’s (…)
Geoff Cameron and QPR snapped a three-match losing streak on Saturday in a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough. Cameron played 90 minutes in a three-man backline for the Rangers, winning six of his nine duels in (…)
Miguel Almiron continued his fine run of form with Newcastle United on Sunday after scoring in the second-straight match. The former Atlanta United playmaker helped the Magpies to a 2-2 draw with West Ham United (…)
Kenny Saief is in a better situation than he was earlier this calendar year and reportedly it could get even better later this summer. The Anderlecht loanee is currently recovering from injury at Polish First (…)
The MLS resort is getting close to capacity. Atlanta United, the New York Red Bulls, and Real Salt Lake all made the trip down to Orlando, Florida, on Saturday. Their arrivals ahead of the start of the MLS is (…)
As if there was not already reason enough for Americans to celebrate this July 4, Christian Pulisic came through with another confident showing in a Chelsea win. Not that he was perfect, though. Pulisic (…)
The Utah Royals ascended to second place after shutting out Sky Blue FC in the first of two matches on the 4th of July holiday. Utah picked up a 1-0 result, which now gives them four points through two matches (…)
