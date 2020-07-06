Austin FC signs Rodney Redes as first-ever signing

Austin FC made its first step towards solidifying a full roster ahead of its MLS debut in 2021.

Paraguayan winger Rodney Redes has become the club’s first-ever signing, the club announced Monday. Redes will officially join Austin FC in Jan. 2021 after finishing his loan with Paraguayan Primera Division side Club Guarani. He will occupy one of Austin FC’s international roster spots upon arrival in MLS in 2021.

“It is an honor to join Austin FC as the first player signing in club history, and I am excited for the opportunity to advance my career in Major League Soccer,” said Redes. “I look forward to representing Austin in competition and in the community.” “I’ve been watching Major League Soccer closely, and I am very excited to begin working with Coach Wolff to further develop my skills in a global league that has helped other Paraguayan players reach new heights.”

The 20-year-old has spent his career to date in his native Paraguay after joining Club Guarani in 2018. Redes has scored two league goals in six appearances this season. In addition, the winger has scored three goals in eight Copa Libertadores appearances, helping Club Guarani qualify for the 2020 group stage of the competition.

“Rodney is a dynamic, attacking player, and we are proud to welcome him as the first signing in the history of Austin FC,” Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna said. “Rodney is precisely the sort of player we intend to attract to Austin FC.”

“At a very young age, he has already registered strong performances and collected valuable big-game experience in major competitions. I am pleased that we capitalized on this brief July transfer window to sign Rodney, and our staff looks forward to working closely with him.”