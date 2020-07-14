Cappis remains positive with Hobro's survival hopes lingering

For the second-consecutive season, Danish Superliga side Hobro have its backs against the walls for league survival.

Hobro fell 2-1 to Lyngby at home in the first leg of its relegation playoff on Monday. American players Christian Cappis and Emmanuel Sabbi both started for Hobro, but were ineffective in the defeat.

Cappis, who was muscled off the ball in the build-up of Lyngby’s eventual winning goal, admits though there is still much to play for with another 90 minutes coming on the road this week.

“To be honest, I have had better days,” Cappis said post match. “But we still have one more match, so we can not focus too long on this match. There are still 90 minutes left, and that is where our focus should be now.”

“We must take what went well and what went badly from today, and find a way to get back.”

Cappis has been one of Hobro’s top performers this season, making 29 combined league appearances. The 20-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team player has also scored one goal while registering three assists from his midfield position.

After helping Hobro fight off relegation in 2018-19′, the club has flirted with disaster once again, winning only three out of 26 regular season matches. While Cappis has been an important young player for the club, the reality of relegation to the Danish second tier (1. Division) has continued to grow especially after a first leg loss on home soil.

Cappis and Hobro now have a week to prepare for a better result at Lyngby on July 20, a place where they’ve only won once in the past eight years. Should the club suffer relegation, Cappis could be on the move this summer after impressing in back-to-back seasons with Hobro.