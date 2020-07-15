Carter-Vickers continues to warrant praise at Luton Town

Cameron Carter-Vickers’ season has been mixed with both ups and downs, but the American defender is earning praise in his current time at Luton Town.

Carter-Vickers is remaining a starter for the Hatters as the club continues to fight for EFL Championship survival. Since the return of play, Luton Town has only lost one match out of seven, while claiming wins over both Swansea City and Huddersfield Town.

Luton Town veteran and defender Sonny Bradley admitted Carter-Vickers’ talent and expects much more from him with the season coming to an end.

“Cam’s a great lad and a fantastic player to play with,” Bradley said after a weekend win over Huddersfield. “He just knows what he’s doing, plenty of talking and I feel comfortable next to him.”