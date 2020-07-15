Carter-Vickers continues to warrant praise at Luton Town

Cameron Carter-Vickers’ season has been mixed with both ups and downs, but the American defender is earning praise in his current time at Luton Town.
Carter-Vickers is remaining a starter for the Hatters as the club continues to fight for EFL Championship survival. Since the return of play, Luton Town has only lost one match out of seven, while claiming wins over both Swansea City and Huddersfield Town.
Luton Town veteran and defender Sonny Bradley admitted Carter-Vickers’ talent and expects much more from him with the season coming to an end.
“Cam’s a great lad and a fantastic player to play with,” Bradley said after a weekend win over Huddersfield. “He just knows what he’s doing, plenty of talking and I feel comfortable next to him.”
“A little bit similar to Matty (Pearson) in the things he does, strong, great passing ability, but Cam’s been excellent. He’s come in, another player with a great attitude, a big future and right now we’re lucky to have him, and for the next three games we’re going to need him.”
Carter-Vickers has made 15 appearances on-loan since joining Luton Town in February after a disappointing time at Stoke City. The 22-year-old has excelled for Nathan Jones’ squad, only suffering four league defeats in his time with the club.
With his future at Tottenham still up in the air, Carter-Vickers has put that to the side and focused on the challenge in front of him. Luton Town sits one point from safety with two final matches remaining this season, dates with Hull City (22nd) and Blackburn Rovers (12th).
Should Carter-Vickers help the Hatters remain in the EFL Championship for another season, it will be a major achievement in his individual development. Carter-Vickers has shown in past loan spells that he can be an exciting defender and after a fifth-consecutive loan away from Tottenham, could be seeking a new chapter this summer.
