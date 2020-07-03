Carter-Vickers' loan extended at Luton Town

Cameron Carter-Vickers will look to help Luton Town fight off relegation from the EFL Championship.
Luton Town announced Friday that Carter-Vickers is one of four players who saw their loan extended for the remainder of the current season. Carter-Vickers is currently on loan for the fifth-consecutive time from English Premier League side Tottenham.
The 22-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team defender has made 12 league appearances for Nathan Jones’ team this season. After spending the first-half of the domestic season on loan at Stoke City, Carter-Vickers joined Luton Town in January and since has grabbed a starting role in the club’s backline.
Carter-Vickers has one year remaining on his current deal with Spurs, leaving his future in doubt after this season. Jones also managed Carter-Vickers earlier this season at Stoke City, and admits he is a talented defender albeit his time at Tottenham hasn’t truly taken off yet.
“I just see a seven game future for him here and then we’ll see where we are,” Jones said about Carter-Vickers. “Cam’s done brilliant, I signed him at Stoke as well to be fair, he’s a player I know.”
“He fits in really well, has great attributes, complements what we have here very, very well as we have very aggressive centre halves, but he’s a real mobile, quick one. So I think he’s done really well, but it’s all about continuing development.”
Carter-Vickers has been on a good run of form for Luton Town, helping them pick up points against Preston North End, Swansea City, and league leaders Leeds United since returning to league play. Up next is a home date with Reading on Saturday with the club sitting four points from safety with six matches remaining.
Comments