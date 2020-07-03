Carter-Vickers' loan extended at Luton Town

Cameron Carter-Vickers will look to help Luton Town fight off relegation from the EFL Championship.

Luton Town announced Friday that Carter-Vickers is one of four players who saw their loan extended for the remainder of the current season. Carter-Vickers is currently on loan for the fifth-consecutive time from English Premier League side Tottenham.

The 22-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team defender has made 12 league appearances for Nathan Jones’ team this season. After spending the first-half of the domestic season on loan at Stoke City, Carter-Vickers joined Luton Town in January and since has grabbed a starting role in the club’s backline.

Carter-Vickers has one year remaining on his current deal with Spurs, leaving his future in doubt after this season. Jones also managed Carter-Vickers earlier this season at Stoke City, and admits he is a talented defender albeit his time at Tottenham hasn’t truly taken off yet.

“I just see a seven game future for him here and then we’ll see where we are,” Jones said about Carter-Vickers. “Cam’s done brilliant, I signed him at Stoke as well to be fair, he’s a player I know.”