Carter-Vickers reflects on Luton Town loan success

“To be honest, when I went there, I thought it was possible. Obviously we knew we had to do well but I’d probably say after the first three games after lockdown where we played Preston at home, Swansea away and Leeds away and picked up five points, that put us in good stead for the rest of the season.”

The 22-year-old centerback has been loaned out by Tottenham on five different occasions, featuring in the EFL Championship with Swansea City, Sheffield United, Luton Town, Stoke City, and Ipswich Town. On every occasion, he’s been able to earn important first-team minutes in his development as a defender.

His arrival at Luton Town posed a daunting challenge, but ultimately Carter-Vickers made the most of the opportunity. Alongside his Luton Town teammates, the club fought to earn points against Derby County, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Brentford, and others. Carter-Vickers won’t play a role at Luton Town next season, pending a transfer this summer, but is happy to have helped the club in a major way.

“It wasn’t always easy,” Carter-Vickers said. “Obviously we got there in the end but it was difficult – we had to keep chipping away, keep trying to pick up points, whether it was a draw or a win, which is not always easy to do. It’s definitely been a good experience for me.”

“I’ve played a lot of games which has helped me personally, but it was also good to be out there helping the team. It’s a great group of boys there and I feel like they deserve to be in the Championship next season – to be able to go there and help them do that was great.”