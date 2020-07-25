Carter-Vickers reflects on Luton Town loan success

Cameron Carter-Vickers achieved a major milestone as a professional player this week, helping EFL Championship side Luton Town fight off relegation. Now the Tottenham loanee is back with his parent club, reflecting on the strong campaign he had in England.
Carter-Vickers fell out of favor during his loan spell at Stoke City during the first-half of the league season, but immediately grabbed a starting role at Luton. Playing under former manager Nathan Jones, Carter-Vickers helped the Hatters overcome a six-point deficit at the bottom of the league table to avoid relegation.
A 3-2 final day win over Blackburn Rovers sealed the feat for Luton Town, a feat that Carter-Vickers admitted was possible to reach if everyone worked together for the goal.
“I always thought it was possible,” Carter-Vickers said in a club interview. “I’ve really enjoyed it at Luton. Every club I’ve been to, we’ve had aims and we’ve been trying to achieve something, but when I went to Luton in January we were nine or 10 points adrift and I really went there with the aim of helping them to stay up, so to be able to do that was great.”
“To be honest, when I went there, I thought it was possible. Obviously we knew we had to do well but I’d probably say after the first three games after lockdown where we played Preston at home, Swansea away and Leeds away and picked up five points, that put us in good stead for the rest of the season.”
The 22-year-old centerback has been loaned out by Tottenham on five different occasions, featuring in the EFL Championship with Swansea City, Sheffield United, Luton Town, Stoke City, and Ipswich Town. On every occasion, he’s been able to earn important first-team minutes in his development as a defender.
His arrival at Luton Town posed a daunting challenge, but ultimately Carter-Vickers made the most of the opportunity. Alongside his Luton Town teammates, the club fought to earn points against Derby County, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Brentford, and others. Carter-Vickers won’t play a role at Luton Town next season, pending a transfer this summer, but is happy to have helped the club in a major way.
“It wasn’t always easy,” Carter-Vickers said. “Obviously we got there in the end but it was difficult – we had to keep chipping away, keep trying to pick up points, whether it was a draw or a win, which is not always easy to do. It’s definitely been a good experience for me.”
“I’ve played a lot of games which has helped me personally, but it was also good to be out there helping the team. It’s a great group of boys there and I feel like they deserve to be in the Championship next season – to be able to go there and help them do that was great.”
Carter-Vickers has one year remaining on his current deal at Tottenham, but has yet to make his competitive debut for the club. With proven starters like Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, and Davinson Sanchez ahead of him in the pecking order, it may be tough to get a look in Jose Mourinho’s squad.
After proving his worth for several Championship teams in the past, the U.S. Men’s National Team player could be on the move this summer to further his development elsewhere. Carter-Vickers will wait and see what the future holds for him, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see him transferred before the start of the 2020-21′ season.
Would love to see him transfer to either a mid-table EPL side or a Championship team poised for promotion.
A dream scenario would be for him to end up on the same club side as Miazga or EPB. Would be great to have 2 USMNT pool CB’s able to be partnered together at the club level heading into WCQ
LikeLike