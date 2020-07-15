Daniel Farke: "Pulisic will be a World Class player"

Christian Pulisic put in another strong shift for English Premier League Chelsea on Tuesday and was praised by his former coach in the process.

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke coached Pulisic during the American’s time at Borussia Dortmund and was on the opposite end of Tuesday’s result. A 1-0 win for Chelsea over the recently relegated Canaries boosted the Blues chances of a top-four finish with two league matches remaining.

Farke, who isn’t guaranteed to remain as Canaries boss in the EFL Championship next season, got to speak with Pulisic at the final whistle and hinted at a big future for the U.S. Men’s National Team playmaker.

“I would value and appreciate it if Christian would be in my team, without a doubt,” Farke said in a post match Zoom call. “Chelsea spent 60 million pounds or something like this, of course I know him out of my time with Borussia Dortmund. He’s a brilliant lad. Always humble. Always with both feet on the ground. Always works unbelievably hard on the pitch. A player full of potential.”

“He will have a bright future and it was a lot of money [to spend on him] but he is definitely worth each and every pound because he’s a top class player. He proved that today with a great cross and I would have preferred he was not able to find Giroud, who in this moment is still a top class striker. Christian will have a bright future and will be a world-class player one day and this is the best way to develop in this direction.”

Farke served as head coach of Borussia Dortmund II from 2015-17′, the same time Pulisic joined Dortmund’s academy and quickly moved his way to the first team under Jurgen Klopp. As Farke made the move to England in 2017, Pulisic stayed with Dortmund and continued his development as a Bundesliga player before being transferred to Chelsea in 2019.

Since his move to London, Pulisic has quickly become one of the top players in Chelsea’s squad, totaling nine goals and nine assists in 31 combined appearances. Tuesday saw Pulisic show great skill on the left wing, before connecting with striker Olivier Giroud for the only goal of the match.

The 21-year-old played 80 minutes in the match, a bounce-back performance after last weekend’s 3-0 road defeat to Sheffield United. Pulisic has overcome a midseason adductor injury to become arguably Chelsea’s best performer since the season resumed. Frank Lampard enjoyed the recent performance from Pulisic, who helped move Chelsea one step closer to a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

“We clearly saw that with the goal and I was delighted with Christian’s movement to run in-behind on the little angle because that is what we weren’t doing in the early stages of the game,” Lampard said. “Ollie will always be alive and if you’re playing Giroud, you want to get balls in the box. You need to play to his strengths and he gets a really good goal. The link-up is good. Generally it could have been better. But job done.”

Chelsea now seek a second-consecutive win in all competitions with this weekend’s showdown against Manchester United in the FA Cup semifinals. The Blues will also face Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers to close the EPL season, knowing Leicester City, Manchester United, and others are playing catchup with limited opportunities remaining.