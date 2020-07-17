FA Cup semifinals headline This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The race for the top prize in England has been long gone to Champion Liverpool for some weeks now, and the remaining contenders for the next best thing will not have to worry about the Reds standing in their way for the FA Cup.

Each getting their lumps in on the Champions in recent weeks, Manchester City and Arsenal head into their Saturday date at Wembley Stadium winners of their last Premier League competitions. Pep Guardiola leads his defending Cup Champion City side into the match breathing a little easier after learning the team’s two-year UEFA ban was successfully appealed earlier in the week, Mikel Arteta and the Gunners shoulder a bit more pressure with the cup presenting an opportunity to salvage a disappointing year of league play.

Manchester United and Chelsea occupy the spots on the other side of the bracket. Both come in on the heels of midweek league wins, and the cup presents managers Ole Gunnar Solskjar and Frank Lampard with a bit of tangible validation as both of their teams look to be primed for a return to contention next year.

Here are this weekend’s soccer viewing options:

Friday

Premier League

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – West Ham United vs Watford

Major League Soccer

8 p.m. -ESPN, Fox Sports 1,fuboTV – D.C. United vs New England Revolution

8 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids

10:30 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United

NWSL Challenge Cup

12:30 p.m. -CBS All Access- North Carolina Courage vs Portland Thorns

10 p.m. -CBS All Access- Houston Dash vs Utah Royals

Australian A-League

5:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix

EFL Championship

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion

Club Friendly

1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Waasland-Beveren

Segunda Division

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Extremadura UD vs Sporting Gijón

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Huesca vs Numancia

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Mirandés vs Deportivo La Coruña

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Tenerife vs Lugo

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Real Oviedo vs Racing Santander

USL Championship

7 p.m. –ESPN+– New York RB II vs Hartford Athletic

9 p.m. –ESPN+– Rio Grande Valley vs San Antonio

9 p.m. –ESPN+– Austin Bold vs OKC Energy

Saturday

Premier League

12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV – Norwich City vs Burnley

FA Cup

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Arsenal vs Manchester City

Serie A

11:15 a.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes- Hellas Verona vs Atalanta

1:30 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes- Cagliari vs Sassuolo

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– AC Milan vs Bologna

Primeira Liga

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Rio Ave vs Santa Clara

Major League Soccer

8 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo

10:30 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Los Angeles FC vs LA Galaxy

NWSL Challenge Cup

12:30 p.m. -CBS All Access- Washington Spirit vs Sky Blue

10 p.m. -CBS All Access- OL Reign vs Chicago Red Stars

Australian A-League

3 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Stoke City vs Brentford

Super Lig

2 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Galatasaray vs Göztepe

USL Championship

4 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Monarchs vs Colorado Springs

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Indy Eleven vs Sporting Kansas City II

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Atlanta United II vs Memphis 901

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Philadelphia Union II vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Louisville City vs Saint Louis

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Tacoma Defiance vs Portland Timbers II

USL League One

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Fort Lauderdale Strikers vs Greenville Triumph

8 p.m. –ESPN+– South Georgia Tormenta vs Richmond Kickers

Sunday

Premier League

9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Bournemouth vs Southampton

11 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

FA Cup

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Manchester United vs Chelsea

La Liga

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Real Valladolid vs Real Betis

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Barcelona

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Real Sociedad

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Espanyol vs Celta de Vigo

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Leganés vs Real Madrid

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Sevilla vs Valencia

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Granada vs Athletic Club

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Levante vs Getafe

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Osasuna vs Mallorca

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Villarreal vs Eibar

Serie A

11:15 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Parma vs Sampdoria

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Genoa vs Lecce

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Brescia vs SPAL

1:30 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Fiorentina vs Torino

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Napoli vs Udinese

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Inter

Major League Soccer

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes – Chicago Fire vs San Jose Earthquakes

10:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Seattle Sounders FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps

Australian A-League

5:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United

Super Liga

2 p.m. –ESPN+– København vs AGF

EFL Championship

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Derby County vs Leeds United

Russian Cup

11:30 a.m. – ESPN3 – Zenit vs Spartak Moskva

Allsvenskan

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Varberg vs AIK

USL Championship

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Charleston Battery vs Birmingham Legion

9 p.m. -ESPN2 – Sacramento Republic vs Reno 1868