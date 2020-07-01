FC Dallas' COVID-19 totals rise to six after latest positive tests

FC Dallas’ future at the 2020 MLS is Back Tournament is in jeopardy.

The Western Conference club announced Wednesday that six players have tested positive for COVID-19 following recent testing in Florida. Two players tested positive after arriving in Orlando while four additional players tested positive on Wednesday.

The affected players have immediately been isolated from their teammates, the entire FC Dallas delegation, other MLS clubs and staff, the club said in a statement. FC Dallas becomes the fifth MLS club to have a player test positive for the virus, joining D.C. United, Atlanta United, Philadelphia Union, and Inter Miami.

The latest news comes eight days prior to Luchi Gonzalez side’s opener in the tournament against the Vancouver Whitecaps. Should numbers continue to increase among MLS clubs, a possible cancellation or postponement of the tournament could occur.

Disney’s Wide World of Sports will play host for the entire tournament, with the opening day of group stage matches set for July 8th.