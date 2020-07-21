Gloster joins PSV first-team training ahead of new season

Chris Gloster failed to make his senior debut for PSV last season, but could be on his way to that milestone in the coming weeks.

The Eredivisie first team began training on Monday for the 2020-21′ season with Gloster included in Roger Schmidt’s 27-player session. Gloster was back in the United States following the abrupt end to last season, but took part in the opening training session under Schmidt.

Gloster, 19, joined PSV from 2. Bundesliga side Hannover in Aug. 2019 and went on to play the season with Jong PSV. The left back made 16 league appearances for Jong PSV, registering one assist.

The U.S. Men’s National Team prospect is aiming to debut under Schmidt, who is trying to propel PSV back in the limelight of the Eredivisie. Gloster moved up to the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team in 2019 after representing the Under-20’s at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Gloster’s international and club teammate, midfielder Richie Ledezma has yet to train for PSV after having to quarantine due to his return to the Netherlands. A former product of Real Salt Lake’s academy in the U.S., Ledezma was a top performer for Jong PSV last season.

The 19-year-old playmaker scored four goals and added three assists in 25 league appearances. Like Gloster, Ledezma is looking to make his senior debut this season.

PSV finished fourth in the Eredivisie last season before the COVID-19 pandemic forced an early end to league play. The club will take part in the Europa League third qualifying round after missing out on group stage qualification by a point to Feyenoord.

Schmidt takes over as manager, overseeing a Dutch team for the first time in his career. The former German midfielder previously served as manager of Red Bull Salzburg and Bayer Leverkusen before moving to Chinese side Beijing Guoan from 2017-19′.