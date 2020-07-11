Holmes out for short period with hamstring injury

Duane Holmes reached an individual milestone on Wednesday, making his 200th career professional appearance. However, the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder saw it end on a sour note which is likely to see him sidelined for a short period of time.

Holmes is doubtful for Derby County’s league match vs. Brentford on Saturday after suffering a hamstring injury midweek. In a 2-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion, Holmes left in the 42nd minute and Rams manager Phillip Cocu isn’t expected to have the playmaker fit for this weekend.

“Yes, he has some problems in his hamstring,” Cocu said. “It looks like it is tightness, we hope. We will assess him. It is very doubtful for Saturday, I think.”

Holmes, 25, has excelled for the Rams this season, totaling 38 combined appearances while scoring four goals and registering four goals. He remains a key figure in the rams midfield despite Cocu taking over for the departed Frank Lampard as manager.

Derby County sit ninth in the EFL Championship table on 61 points, three points out of the final playoff place in sixth. Saturday’s date with fourth place Brentford will be a tough match for the Rams and now without Holmes, the team lacks a talented option.

Holmes earned two caps with the USMNT in 2019, but has been unable to feature in 2020 due to the team’s schedule being impacted from COVID-19.