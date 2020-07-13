Kayo, Hernandez-Foster sign with Wolfsburg

Two more U.S. Youth Men’s National Team players are joining the large contingent of Americans plying their trades at German Bundesliga clubs.

Midfielder Bryang Kayo and left back Kobe Hernandez-Foster signed contracts with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg on Monday. The pair are the latest American players to make the move to Germany in hopes of developing overseas.

Kayo joined D.C. United’s Academy in 2017 and did make three appearances for Loudoun United, the Black and Red’s USL affiliate. He left the club in 2019 and joined fellow USL side Orange County SC, but did not make his debut for the club. Kayo will turn 18 on June 27, which will make him age eligible to sign a professional contract outside the United States.

The Maryland native is expected to begin with Wolfsburg’s Under-23 team in the 2020-21 season. Kayo made eight appearances for the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team, scoring one goal.

Hernandez-Foster, 18, is slated to start with Wolfsburg’s Under-19 team. A former L.A. Galaxy Academy product, Hernandez-Foster made three appearances for USL affiliate Galaxy II between 2018-20′ before deciding to move to Germany.

Hernandez-Foster scored three goals in 23 career appearances for the U.S. U-17’s, appearing at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup. He’s eligible for the Under-20 team, but has yet to receive a call-up.

The pair of players join fellow American players John Brooks, Ulysses Llanez, and Michael Edwards at Wolfsburg. Llanez impressed with Wolfsburg’s U-19 team, earning a call-up to the first team, though he has yet to make his first-team debut.

Edwards, who turns 20 in November, made 11 appearances this season for Wolfsburg’s Under-19 team.