Lampard: "It's in Pulisic's hands to continue making impact"

Christian Pulisic’s stellar run of form has not only pleased Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, but has started comparison links to a former star at the club.

Pulisic’s has made five appearances in Project Restart, scoring in victories over Aston Villa and Manchester City respectively. Not only has Pulisic showed his eye for goal, but he’s made an impact when it comes to getting into good places on the field and winning fouls in dangerous areas.

Following Saturday’s 3-0 win over Watford, Pulisic was linked to former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard, who is now trying to help Real Madrid claim the La Liga title in Spain. Pulisic is riding a good run of form for Chelsea right now, but Lampard admitted the two players are different types of playmakers.

🗣”He was an incredible player for Chelsea, he is world class, I’m trying to be my own player and I hope the fans like that guy” Christian Pulisic on being compared to Eden Hazard pic.twitter.com/F3GoA6MZXv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 4, 2020

“Eden had a special talent straightaway of being able to receive the ball, show great balance and go past players,” Lampard said Monday. “He would draw a lot of players towards him to open up space for others. He was pretty unselfish with making assists that way.”

“Christian is possibly more direct in his style sometimes, in terms of how he goes past players and runs off the ball, which I like. He has a real ability to break a line and run forward. That’s a great trait in the modern game.”

Pulisic is only one season in at Chelsea following his $70 million move from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in 2019. Despite an adductor injury sidelining him for close to two months at the start of 2020, Pulisic has come back firing for the Blues, helping them remain in the race for a top-four finish and a spot in next season’s Champions League.

The 21-year-old has scored eight goals and registered six assists in 28 combined appearances, while also learning a new system under Lampard in the former midfielder’s first season in charge. Both Hazard and Pulisic were 21 when they joined the Blues, but Lampard is focusing on the present with the U.S. Men’s National Team star a key piece in the team’s attack.

“Eden has been here and done it, and did it to an incredible level,” Lampard said. “Christian has it in his hands to make a real impact over a period of time. The thing I’m so happy with now is when we’re finding it hard to break teams down, he is taking responsibility to change that. It’s been great to see.”

Pulisic and Chelsea sit fourth in the league table, two points clear of fifth place Manchester United with five matches remaining. Up next is a London Derby at Crystal Palace on Tuesday before a trip to Sheffield United next weekend.

Chelsea also remains in the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League competitions, two additional opportunities for Pulisic to continue his impressive season and possibly lead the team to trophies.