Liverpool-Chelsea headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

After clinching an FA Cup final berth with its 3-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday, Chelsea heads into one of the toughest matches of the season with with momentum. The Blues have much to play for with theirr Champions League status for next season on the line.
Liverpool, on the other hand, has nothing left to play for with the 2020 season trophy in hand, and might be experiencing an early championship hangover as its last two matches have resulted in a 1-1 draw with Burnley and a 2-1 loss to Arsenal.
After hanging around in the Serie A title race for most of the season, Lazio’s two game losing streak effectively handed Juventus the trophy, but there is still time to make things interesting if the Old Lady hits a skid of its own. The two square off on Monday at Allianz Stadium.
In Mexico, the Liga MX campaign kicks off on Thursday with Atlético San Luis vs Juárez.
Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:
Monday
Premier League
1 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold, Peacock – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United
1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Sheffield United vs Everton
3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Wolverhampton vs Crystal Palace
Serie A
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+ , fuboTV – Juventus vs Lazio
Primeira Liga
2:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Tondela vs Sporting Braga
4:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Porto vs Moreirense
Major League Soccer
9 a.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Inter Miami vs NYCFC
8 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV – Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City SC
Tuesday
Premier League
1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Watford vs Manchester City
3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Serie A
1:30 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Atalanta vs Bologna
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs AC Milan
Primeira Liga
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Sporting CP vs Vitória Setúbal
4:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Desportivo Aves vs Benfica
Major League Soccer
9 a.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Toronto FC vs New England Revolution
8 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV – Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew
10:30 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV – Montreal Impact vs DC United
Australian A-League
5:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets
Club Friendly
1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Celtic
Wednesday
Premier League
1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester United vs West Ham United
3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Liverpool vs Chelsea
Serie A
1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Parma vs Napoli
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Lecce vs Brescia
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Inter vs Fiorentina
3:45 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Sampdoria vs Genoa
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Torino vs Hellas Verona
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– SPAL vs Roma
Major League Soccer
9 a.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC
8 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls
10:30 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United
NWSL Challenge Cup
12:30 p.m. -CBS All Access- Portland Thorns vs Houston Dash
10 p.m. -CBS All Access- Sky Blue vs Chicago Red Stars
Australian A-League
5:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix
USL Championship
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Philadelphia Union II vs New York RB II
8 p.m. –ESPN+– OKC Energy vs Rio Grande Valley
Thursday
Serie A
1:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Udinese vs Juventus
3:45 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes…- Lazio vs Cagliari
Liga MX
10 p.m. -ESPN2 Norte – Atlético San Luis vs Juárez
Major League Soccer
9 a.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Chicago Fire vs Vancouver Whitecaps
8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo
10:30 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – LAFC vs Portland Timbers
Allsvenskan
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Malmö FF vs Hammarby
USL Championship
9 p.m. –ESPN+– Austin Bold vs FC Tulsa
