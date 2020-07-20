Liverpool-Chelsea headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

After clinching an FA Cup final berth with its 3-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday, Chelsea heads into one of the toughest matches of the season with with momentum. The Blues have much to play for with theirr Champions League status for next season on the line.

Liverpool, on the other hand, has nothing left to play for with the 2020 season trophy in hand, and might be experiencing an early championship hangover as its last two matches have resulted in a 1-1 draw with Burnley and a 2-1 loss to Arsenal.

After hanging around in the Serie A title race for most of the season, Lazio’s two game losing streak effectively handed Juventus the trophy, but there is still time to make things interesting if the Old Lady hits a skid of its own. The two square off on Monday at Allianz Stadium.

In Mexico, the Liga MX campaign kicks off on Thursday with Atlético San Luis vs Juárez.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:

Monday

Premier League

1 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold, Peacock – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United

1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Sheffield United vs Everton

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Wolverhampton vs Crystal Palace

Serie A

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+ , fuboTV – Juventus vs Lazio

Primeira Liga

2:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Tondela vs Sporting Braga

4:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Porto vs Moreirense

Major League Soccer

9 a.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Inter Miami vs NYCFC

8 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV – Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City SC

Tuesday

Premier League

1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Watford vs Manchester City

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Serie A

1:30 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Atalanta vs Bologna

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs AC Milan

Primeira Liga

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Sporting CP vs Vitória Setúbal

4:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Desportivo Aves vs Benfica

Major League Soccer

9 a.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Toronto FC vs New England Revolution

8 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV – Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew

10:30 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV – Montreal Impact vs DC United

Australian A-League

5:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets

Club Friendly

1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Celtic

Wednesday

Premier League

1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester United vs West Ham United

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Liverpool vs Chelsea

Serie A

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Parma vs Napoli

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Lecce vs Brescia

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Inter vs Fiorentina

3:45 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Sampdoria vs Genoa

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Torino vs Hellas Verona

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– SPAL vs Roma

Major League Soccer

9 a.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC

8 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls

10:30 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United

NWSL Challenge Cup

12:30 p.m. -CBS All Access- Portland Thorns vs Houston Dash

10 p.m. -CBS All Access- Sky Blue vs Chicago Red Stars

Australian A-League

5:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix

USL Championship

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Philadelphia Union II vs New York RB II

8 p.m. –ESPN+– OKC Energy vs Rio Grande Valley

Thursday

Serie A

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Udinese vs Juventus

3:45 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes…- Lazio vs Cagliari

Liga MX

10 p.m. -ESPN2 Norte – Atlético San Luis vs Juárez

Major League Soccer

9 a.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Chicago Fire vs Vancouver Whitecaps

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo

10:30 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – LAFC vs Portland Timbers

Allsvenskan

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Malmö FF vs Hammarby

USL Championship

9 p.m. –ESPN+– Austin Bold vs FC Tulsa