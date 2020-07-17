Manchester United-Chelsea headlines The Weekend Top Five

Four of the English Premier League’s biggest clubs square off in a pair of high-profile FA Cup semifinals that will headline the list of best matches to watch this weekend.

Chelsea takes on Manchester United, while Arsenal meets Manchester City in a pair of enticing FA Cup semis at what will be an empty Wembley Stadium. Chelsea is seeking to move closer to its first trophy under manager Frank Lampard while Manchester United looks to keep its unbeaten run going. Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta renew acquaintances just two weeks after meeting in league play.

The Premier League is also winding down with Leicester City trying to hold onto a Champions League place and Tottenham trying to get into the Europa League.

Finally, Inter Milan looks to keep the pressure on Juventus in Italy and two of MLS’s biggest rivals meet in the MLS is Back Tournament.

Here are the top five matches to watch this weekend:

Manchester United vs. Chelsea

1 p.m. Sunday- ESPN+

The other semifinal features a red hot Christian Pulisic chasing his first trophy with Chelsea. The Blues take on a Manchester United team that has certainly found its form in the last few weeks. For as well as Pulisic has played since quartzite) quarantine ended, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes might be better and the Red Devils are all the better for it.

Arsenal vs. Manchester City

2:45 p.m. Saturday- ESPN+

Arsenal certainly had luck go their way on Wednesday when they took down Liverpool despite conceding 23 shots while joy taking three of their own. They will need similar good fortune to take down Manchester City, who are in better firm than Liverpool and already defeated the Gunners with a convincing performance in the first game back from lockdown. This time it’s a spot in the FA Cup Final on the line as these two sides meet for the second time in the last month.

Tottenham vs. Leicester City

11 a.m. Sunday- NBCSN

Back in the Premier League, Leicester City needs to stop the bleeding of they want to hold off United in the pursuit for the fourth and final Champions League place. The Foxes haven’t played well since the restart and now they face a Spurs fresh off a win over their arch rival and another victory Newcastle United. Tottenham has their sights set on Europe as well, so they will have all guns blazing in this one.

AS Roma vs. Inter Milan

3:45 p.m. Sunday- ESPN+

Inter sits six points back of Juventus at the top of the Serie A table and they represent the last, best hope of denying Italy’s Old Lady of yet another Scudetto. Their hopes are slim and they first need to navigate a difficult challenge against AS Roma, who are aiming to return to the Europa League next season. Inter’s unique blend of large club cast offs like Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez are mixing well with young Lautaro Martinez as the club are coming to the end of one of their best seasons in the last several years.

Los Angeles FC vs. LA Galaxy

10:30 p.m. Saturday- ESPN

This match may not be at Banc of California Stadium with the LAFC’s rowdy supporters providing the soundtrack, but this is one of the biggest rivalries in MLS and both sides will be looking to recover from less than ideal starts to the MLS is Back Tournament. LAFC still managed to score three goals without Carlos Vela in the lineup during their 3-3 draw against the Dynamo and Chicharito scored his first MLS goal after several close calls for the Galaxy when they lost to the Timbers, so expect a few goals to go in at Disney World on Saturday night.