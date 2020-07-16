Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 11 (Defensive Disorder)

This is not the start Inter Miami had in mind.

Inter Miami lost for the second time in as many matches in the MLS is Back Tournament on Tuesday night, and is on the brink of an early exit from the competition after a mistake-filled 2-1 defeat to the Philadelphia Union.

Miami Total Futbol Radio co-hosts Franco Panizo and Eric Krakauer examine the match in Episode 11 of the podcast, discussing Inter Miami’s overall performance, the tactical approach the expansion team adopted, and who was the standout player.

The two also preview Inter Miami’s upcoming group-stage finale vs. New York City FC, and touch on the lineup changes that head coach Diego Alonso could make as the fledgling side continues to search for its first-ever win.

You can listen to Episode 11 of Miami Total Futbol Radio on almost any streaming platform or in the audio player below: