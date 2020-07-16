SBISoccer.com

Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 11 (Defensive Disorder)

Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 11 (Defensive Disorder)

Major League Soccer

Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 11 (Defensive Disorder)

By 8 minutes ago

By |

This is not the start Inter Miami had in mind.

Inter Miami lost for the second time in as many matches in the MLS is Back Tournament on Tuesday night, and is on the brink of an early exit from the competition after a mistake-filled 2-1 defeat to the Philadelphia Union.

Miami Total Futbol Radio co-hosts Franco Panizo and Eric Krakauer examine the match in Episode 11 of the podcast, discussing Inter Miami’s overall performance, the tactical approach the expansion team adopted, and who was the standout player.

The two also preview Inter Miami’s upcoming group-stage finale vs. New York City FC, and touch on the lineup changes that head coach Diego Alonso could make as the fledgling side continues to search for its first-ever win.

You can listen to Episode 11 of Miami Total Futbol Radio on almost any streaming platform or in the audio player below:

, , Major League Soccer, MLS- Miami, Podcasts

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home