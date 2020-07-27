Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 12 (Expectations vs. Reality)

Inter Miami is a week removed from an early elimination from the MLS is Back Tournament, but questions remain as to what lies ahead.

Miami Total Futbol Radio co-hosts Franco Panizo and Eric Krakauer discuss in Episode 12 what is next for Inter Miami, and debate whether the winless expansion team’s self-imposed expectations are far too big for its current reality.

The two also touch on whether any progress was made over the past month, where the team needs to improve if it wishes to move past its 0-5 start, and answer a number of listeners’ questions regarding Inter Miami’s future.

You can listen to Episode 12 of Miami Total Futbol Radio on most streaming platforms or in the audio player below: