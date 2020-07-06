Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 9 (Pink Purple Preview)

Inter Miami’s return is almost here.

The MLS is Back Tournament will kick off on Wednesday night, and Inter Miami has the honor of getting things started against budding rival Orlando City in the first edition of the Sunshine Clasico.

The showdown is a highly-anticipated one following the league’s four-month pause because of the pandemic, and Miami Total Futbol Radio hosts Franco Panizo and Eric Krakauer provide a comprehensive preview of the match.

The two talk tactics, team news, lineup projections, score predictions, and more in a comprehensive episode you should not miss ahead of Wednesday’s tournament opener.

You can listen to the detailed Episode 9 of Miami Total Futbol Radio below: