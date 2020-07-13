MLS Ticker: Moralez sidelined, Revs re-sign Bunbury, and more

New York City FC is still searching for its first victory in league play this season, and will now be forced to try and pick up that first win without its best player.

NYCFC head coach Ronny Deila confirmed on Monday that Argentine playmaker Maxi Moralez suffered a quad injury in last week’s 1-0 Group A loss to the Philadelphia Union. Moralez has registered 36 assists in MLS play over the last two seasons but is now a doubt for the rest of the group stage.

“As it looks now, he’s out for the game and [could be] out for many weeks,” Deila said on a media call Sunday. “Of course that’s a big setback for us.”

With Moralez’s availability still undetermined for Matchday No. 3 and beyond, Jesus Medina and Gedion Zelalem are the likely replacement options. Both players appeared off the bench in NYCFC’s defeat and may be forced into action with Moralez’s injury.

NYCFC has yet to win in MLS play this season, losing to Toronto FC and the Columbus Crew back in its first two regular season matches.

Revs re-sign Bunbury

A key veteran in the New England Revolution attacking corps has committed his future to the team.

Teal Bunbury was re-signed by the Eastern Conference club on Monday, signing a multi-year contract. An 11-year MLS veteran, Bunbury will look to make his MLS is Back Tournament debut on Friday as the Revolution faces D.C. United.

“I’ve had the pleasure to work with Teal Bunbury over the past year, and have found him to be an invaluable part of our team and organization,” Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena said. “Teal’s contributions on the field speak for themselves and he has been an important part of our team’s re-building efforts. Off the field, Teal represents the Revolution in a first-class manner and we are honored that he will remain as a member of the Revolution.”

Bunbury is currently eighth on the Revolution’s all-time goalscoring list with 35 goals. He’s also contributed 20 assists for New England, helping them reach the 2014 MLS Cup Final. The 30-year-old also played for Sporting KC earlier in his career after being the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

“This is a special moment for myself and my family. This isn’t my first time re-signing with the Revolution, but I think it’s a special time with the place the club is heading,” Bunbury said. “The Kraft family, Bruce Arena and the rest of the coaching staff have been phenomenal. It’s a place I wanted to continue to be a part of, help continue to try to be a leader, continue to work hard for this club, this organization, and the community. I’m really grateful.”

Dynamo’s Ramirez leaves MLS is Back

Christian Ramirez will play no part for the Houston Dynamo in Tuesday’s MLS is Back Tournament match with LAFC.

Ramirez left Orlando to be with his family for the birth of his daughter Nova on Sunday. The 29-year-old striker is expected to return to Tab Ramos’ squad for eventual matchups with the Portland Timbers and L.A. Galaxy.

Made it just in time! Welcome Nova Reign Ramirez 🙌🏽👨‍👩‍👧‍👧👑🧡 pic.twitter.com/Ar6I2S0FXl — Christian Ramirez (@Chris_Ramirez17) July 12, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ramirez scored five goals in 10 appearances for the Dynamo in 2019 after arriving in a midseason trade from LAFC. Ramirez also played for Minnesota United during his MLS career and is seeking a strong tournament for the Dynamo who failed to win in a pair of regular season matches earlier this year.

Ramirez’s absence for Tuesday’s date with LAFC leaves the starting striking role up to Mauro Manotas, who has reached double-digit goals in the last four MLS seasons.