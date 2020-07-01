MLS Ticker: Sims leaves Red Bulls, Loons transfer Ibarra, and more

Josh Sims will not play a part in the MLS is Back Tournament for the New York Red Bulls.

The Eastern Conference club announced Wednesday that Sims has returned to English Premier League side Southampton following the conclusion of his loan. Sims, 23, made 10 combined MLS appearances in his time in Harrison, N.J., scoring one goal in a 4-3 playoff loss to the Philadelphia Union.

He made a pair of regular season appearances in the 2020 MLS season, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing play to be paused. The former England Youth National Team player has made 27 combined appearances for Southampton’s first time in his time at the club.

“In light of the ongoing effects of the global pandemic and all of the uncertainties that remain, we understand Josh’s wishes to be closer to home and have come to an agreement with Southampton to recall the player,” Red Bulls Sporting Director Denis Hamlett said.

Minnesota United transfer midfielder Ibarra to Pachuca

Romario Ibarra is officially on his way to Mexican club Pachuca on a permanent move.

Minnesota United announced the transfer of Ibarra on Wednesday after the conclusion of his 13-month loan spell there. The 24-year-old joined the Loons in July 2018 and totaled 17 matches with the Western Conference club.

After beginning his youth career in his native Ecuador, Ibarra made his professional debut in 2011. He played a vital role for Pachuca over the Apertura and Clausura seasons, scoring four combined goals and adding two assists in 20 appearances.

Minnesota United faces Sporting KC on July 12th in their first match at the MLS is Back Tournament.

Rapids sign veteran midfielder Warner

The Colorado Rapids added a veteran option to their midfield corps.

Defensive midfielder Collen Warner signed a one-year contract with the Western Conference side on Tuesday, which Colorado holds an additional one-year option. Warner joins the Rapids as a free agent after spending the 2017 and 2018 seasons with Minnesota United.

A veteran with 204 combined MLS appearances, Warner has also spent time with the Houston Dynamo, Toronto FC, Montreal Impact and Real Salt Lake. The 32-year-old’s arrival gives Robin Fraser some needed grit in the heart of the Rapids midfield.

“As we prepare for the MLS is Back Tournament next month, our focus is on continuing the form which saw us start the season with two consecutive wins,” Rapids Executive VP and GM Pádraig Smith said.

“We’re driven by the opportunity to win the first trophy of the season and recognize that this competition format will test teams’ rosters like never before. Collen not only provides additional depth to our midfield, his familiarity with Robin [Fraser] from their time together in Toronto will be an asset in helping him integrate quickly with our group.”

The Rapids kick off play in the 2020 MLS is Back Tournament on July 12th against rivals Real Salt Lake.

Atlanta United waives midfielder Luiz Fernando

With Jurgen Damm coming into the fold at Atlanta United, the club has released a midfielder to make way.

Luiz Fernando was waived by the Five Stripes on Wednesday, 11 months after signing an MLS contract. Fernando signed in Aug. 2019, joining from the club’s USL Championship Team, but never made a major impact with the Five Stripes.

The 23-year-old made one first team appearance for Frank de Boer’s side, playing as a substitute against FC Motagua in the second leg of the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 tie. He scored two goals and registered four assists in 32 appearances with ATL UTD 2.

“We wish Luiz nothing but the best of luck in his future and are grateful for his service to the club over the last two years,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said.