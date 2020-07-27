Monday Ticker: Mbappe, Havertz, and more

Kylian Mbappe will play no part in Paris Saint-Germain’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie later this summer.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel confirmed Monday that Mbappe will miss three weeks due to suffering an ankle injury in last week’s Coupe de France win over St. Etienne. (REPORT)

Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz reportedly wants his move to Chelsea completed by the end of next week. (REPORT)

James Maddison is set to sign a new four-year contract to stay with Leicester City, amidst interest from Manchester United. (REPORT)

Brazilian midfielder Artur reportedly wants an immediate exit from the La Liga side before the UEFA Champions League final stages begin. (REPORT)

Jurgen Klopp was named the League Managers’ Association ‘Manager of the Year’ on Monday after leading Liverpool to the EPL title this season. (REPORT)

Jan Vertonghen is on his way out of Tottenham after not being retained by the EPL side. The Belgium defender will be joined by veteran goalkeeper Michel Vorm as a free agent this summer. (REPORT)

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira blasted Liverpool players Virgil van Dijk and James Milner, calling them “arrogant” and “boring” respectively. (REPORT)

Croatian international Dejan Lovren has left Liverpool to join Russian Premier League side Zenit St. Petersburg. (REPORT)

Brighton & Hove Albion bolstered its midfield for the next three seasons, adding England playmaker Adam Lallana. (REPORT)

Fulham picked up an important 2-0 first leg win over Cardiff City on Monday in its playoff semifinal tie. The London club hosts the Seagulls on Thursday at Craven Cottage with a place in the promotion final at stake. (REPORT)

Hoffenheim named former Bayern Munich U-23 coach Sebastian Hoeness as its new manager. (REPORT)