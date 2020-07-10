North London Derby headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The race to secure a Europa League position is not the one Tottenham or Arsenal fans would have been happy running heading into the season, but that is where things stand as the season heads towards a wrap.
Both coaches in the North London Derby were mid-season rescue hires who find themselves on opposite ends in terms of momentum and staying power. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal head into Sunday’s meeting unbeaten in its last five while José Mourinho’s Spurs side has been getting by, but a far cry from thriving in its restart efforts.
Things are also cooking in the Italian Europa League race and Sunday’s Napoli vs AC Milan is a six-pointer. Milan comes in hot after beating Juventus and Lazio in its last two games, Napoli snapped a two-game losing skid with a 2-1 win over relegation candidate Genoa on Wednesday.
After learning it will square off with Atalanta in the Champions League quarterfinal stage in the near future, French giant PSG looks to warm up after being out of action since the Ligue 1 season was voided in April, starting with a televised friendly against second-division Le Harve on Sunday.
Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:
La Liga
1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Granada
4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alavés
Primeira Liga
2:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Sporting CP vs Santa Clara
4:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Paços de Ferreira vs Sporting Braga
Major League Soccer
9 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs Newcastle United
7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Norwich City vs West Ham United
10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Liverpool vs Burnley
12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV – Sheffield United vs Chelsea
3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City
La Liga
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Osasuna vs Celta de Vigo
1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV -Real Valladolid vs Barcelona
4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Atlético Madrid vs Real Betis
Serie A
11:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Lazio vs Sassuolo
1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Brescia vs Roma
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Atalanta
Primeira Liga
2:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Belenenses vs Moreirense
Copa por Mexico
7:30 p.m. –fuboTV, Univision – Guadalajara vs Mazatlán
9:55 p.m. –fuboTV, Univision – América vs Cruz Azul
Major League Soccer
8 p.m. -FOX, fuboTV, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes – Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls
10:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes – FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Derby County vs Brentford
Bundesliga 2
12:15 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Ingolstadt vs Nürnberg
USL Championship
4 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Real Monarchs vs San Diego Loyal
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Indy Eleven vs Saint Louis
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Atlanta United II
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Colorado Springs vs New Mexico United
9:30 p.m. –ESPN+– El Paso Locomotive vs Rio Grande Valley
10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ Phoenix Rising vs LA Galaxy II
Sunday
Premier League
7 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Wolverhampton vs Everton
9:15 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
2 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
La Liga
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Espanyol vs Eibar
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Levante vs Athletic Club
1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Leganés vs Valencia
4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Sevilla vs Mallorca
Serie A
11:15 a.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Genoa vs SPAL
1:30 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Parma vs Bologna
1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona
1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Cagliari vs Lecce
1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Sampdoria
3:45 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV– Napoli vs AC Milan
Super Lig
11:30 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Ankaragücü vs Galatasaray
Copa por Mexico
6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlas vs Tigres UANL
8:55 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pumas UNAM vs Toluca
Major League Soccer
9 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Toronto FC vs DC United
8 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Sporting KC vs Minnesota United
10:30 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids
NWSL Challenge Cup
12:30 p.m. -CBS All Access- Washington Spirit vs Houston Dash
10 p.m. -CBS All Access- Chicago Red Stars vs Utah Royals
Super Liga
2 p.m. –ESPN+– AGF vs Midtjylland
EFL Championship
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Stoke City vs Birmingham City
Club Friendly
1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Le Havre vs PSG
Segunda Division
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Deportivo La Coruña vs Extremadura UD
1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Lugo vs Girona
1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Numancia vs Ponferradina
Allsvenskan
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Helsingborg vs AIK
USL Championship
5 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Louisville City vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds
