North London Derby headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The race to secure a Europa League position is not the one Tottenham or Arsenal fans would have been happy running heading into the season, but that is where things stand as the season heads towards a wrap.

Both coaches in the North London Derby were mid-season rescue hires who find themselves on opposite ends in terms of momentum and staying power. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal head into Sunday’s meeting unbeaten in its last five while José Mourinho’s Spurs side has been getting by, but a far cry from thriving in its restart efforts.

Things are also cooking in the Italian Europa League race and Sunday’s Napoli vs AC Milan is a six-pointer. Milan comes in hot after beating Juventus and Lazio in its last two games, Napoli snapped a two-game losing skid with a 2-1 win over relegation candidate Genoa on Wednesday.

After learning it will square off with Atalanta in the Champions League quarterfinal stage in the near future, French giant PSG looks to warm up after being out of action since the Ligue 1 season was voided in April, starting with a televised friendly against second-division Le Harve on Sunday.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:

La Liga

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Granada

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alavés

Primeira Liga

2:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Sporting CP vs Santa Clara

4:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Paços de Ferreira vs Sporting Braga

Major League Soccer

9 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs Newcastle United

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Norwich City vs West Ham United

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Liverpool vs Burnley

12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV – Sheffield United vs Chelsea

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

La Liga

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Osasuna vs Celta de Vigo

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV -Real Valladolid vs Barcelona

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Atlético Madrid vs Real Betis

Serie A

11:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Lazio vs Sassuolo

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Brescia vs Roma

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Atalanta

Primeira Liga

2:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Belenenses vs Moreirense

Copa por Mexico

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV, Univision – Guadalajara vs Mazatlán

9:55 p.m. –fuboTV, Univision – América vs Cruz Azul

Major League Soccer

8 p.m. -FOX, fuboTV, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes – Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls

10:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes – FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Derby County vs Brentford

Bundesliga 2

12:15 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Ingolstadt vs Nürnberg

USL Championship

4 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Real Monarchs vs San Diego Loyal

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Indy Eleven vs Saint Louis

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Atlanta United II

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Colorado Springs vs New Mexico United

9:30 p.m. –ESPN+– El Paso Locomotive vs Rio Grande Valley

10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ Phoenix Rising vs LA Galaxy II

Sunday

Premier League

7 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Wolverhampton vs Everton

9:15 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

2 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Espanyol vs Eibar

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Levante vs Athletic Club

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Leganés vs Valencia

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Sevilla vs Mallorca

Serie A

11:15 a.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Genoa vs SPAL

1:30 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Parma vs Bologna

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Cagliari vs Lecce

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Sampdoria

3:45 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV– Napoli vs AC Milan

Super Lig

11:30 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Ankaragücü vs Galatasaray

Copa por Mexico

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlas vs Tigres UANL

8:55 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pumas UNAM vs Toluca

Major League Soccer

9 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Toronto FC vs DC United

8 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Sporting KC vs Minnesota United

10:30 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids

NWSL Challenge Cup

12:30 p.m. -CBS All Access- Washington Spirit vs Houston Dash

10 p.m. -CBS All Access- Chicago Red Stars vs Utah Royals

Super Liga

2 p.m. –ESPN+– AGF vs Midtjylland

EFL Championship

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Stoke City vs Birmingham City

Club Friendly

1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Le Havre vs PSG

Segunda Division

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Deportivo La Coruña vs Extremadura UD

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Lugo vs Girona

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Numancia vs Ponferradina

Allsvenskan

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Helsingborg vs AIK

USL Championship

5 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Louisville City vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds