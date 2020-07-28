Norwich City signs USMNT prospect Sebastian Soto

Sebastian Soto is officially on his way to England.

EFL Championship side Norwich City announced the signing of Soto as a free agent on Tuesday. Soto’s contract with the Canaries will run until June 2023

“It’s a proud feeling,” Soto said in a club interview. “It’s super exciting to join Norwich City. The facilities here are really impressive. From the minute I arrived here, it’s given me a lot of excitement.”

“Being a young player, it’s nice to hear that the head coach gives us a chance. It was a big factor in me moving here. I’m striker that loves scoring goals. I love being part of a good team that plays good football.”

Soto made the move to Germany from Real Salt Lake’s Academy in July 2018 and quickly moved up the ranks at Hannover. Beginning with Hannover’s Under-19 side, Soto exploded for 17 goals and six assists in 24 matches, earning him promotion to the Under-23 side in the same season.

However, Soto failed to find the back of the net in eight combined appearances between Hannover’s first and second teams, which included a trio of Bundesliga cameos in 2019.

A current U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team product, Soto scored four goals in five appearances in the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup, helping the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team to a third-consecutive quarterfinals appearance.

He’s also scored once in two appearances for the Under-23 team and was expected to be included in Jason Kreis’ Olympic Qualifying roster prior to the postponement of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Soto may end up heading out on loan from Norwich City though due to not having a work permit. Daniel Farke’s side struggled in the English Premier League this season, finishing last in the 20-team league.