Potential Bayern-Barcelona clash headlines UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw

FC Barcelona still has to contend with getting past a tough Napoli side, but if the Spanish giants can do that, a potential marquee quarterfinal against German champions Bayern Munich looms.

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal pairings were announced on Friday, and the potential Barcelona-Bayern quarterfinal is the most intriguing of the matchups set. A possible Manchester City-Juventus clash is another enticing potential matchup, though Juventus must overcome a first-leg deficit against Lyon while Manchester City must still finish off a red-hot Real Madrid side.

Atletico Madrid will face RB Leipzig in the quarterfinals in a matchup very favorable to the Spanish side considering RB Leipzig will be without leading scorer Timo Werner, who has left via transfer to Chelsea.

Paris Saint Germain will face off against high-flying Italian side Atalanta in what has the makings of a very entertaining affair.

The four remaining Round of 16 matches are scheduled to take place on August 7th-8th, with the quarterfinals consisting of single-leg contests, all being played in Lisbon on August 12th.