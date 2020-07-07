Pulisic continues hot form with stunning goal against Crystal Palace

Christian Pulisic is having the time of his life at Chelsea.

Pulisic bagged his eighth league goal of the season and his third since returning to action in Chelsea’s 3-2 London Derby win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old received a pass just inside of Palace’s box and shifted to his left before ripping a left-footed shot into the top corner. It was a confident strike for Pulisic who has arguably been Chelsea’s best player since returning to action.

Wilfried Zaha’s magical strike pulled the Eagles to within one not long after Pulisic doubled Chelsea’s advantage. Tammy Abraham extended Chelsea’s lead to 3-1 before Christian Benteke’s goal with 20+ minutes to play made it interesting.

Chelsea would hang on for a 3-2 win, moving up to third place pending Leicester City’s result at Arsenal. The Blues continue to push for a top-four finish knowing Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are right behind them in the league table.

Frank Lampard’s side has a strong chance though if Pulisic continues to perform the way he’s been doing.