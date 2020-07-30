Pulisic fit and ready to go for FA Cup success

Christian Pulisic has had a sensational debut season for Chelsea and is now aiming to end his season on a high note.

The Blues face off with London rivals Arsenal on Saturday in the FA Cup Final with Pulisic aiming to have a strong performance. Pulisic failed to go the distance in his last two Premier League appearances, but admits he’s injury-free and ready for the match.

“I never had a real issue,” Pulisic said in an interview with ESPN. I’m 100% fit.”

“The final comes down to us against them, who is more ready to play on the day. Obviously, it gives us confidence that we’ve been in good form, we’ve been playing well, and we’re going to try and bring that into the game. In the end, it is one game, and in a final, anything can happen.”

Pulisic made his competitive Chelsea debut back in the UEFA Super Cup defeat to Liverpool in August. but since has taken his game to a new level. The 21-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team star has 10 goals and 10 assists in 33 combined appearances this season, scoring in two different competitions and assisting in four.

After an adductor injury forced him to the sidelines for the early stages of 2020, Pulisic returned for Chelsea in June when the league season resumed play. He’s been arguably Frank Lampard’s most influential offensive player this summer, helping the Blues reach Saturday’s final.

Chelsea is unbeaten in three straight meetings with Arsenal, with two of those three coming in league play. Pulisic didn’t feature in either head-to-head meeting, but will be eager to leave his mark in his second Wembley appearance for the club.