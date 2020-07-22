Pulisic scores, assists in wild showdown with Liverpool

Christian Pulisic continued to be one of the in-form players in the final stage of the English Premier League season.

Pulisic came off the bench and made a major impact against Liverpool and his former manager Jurgen Klopp. The 21-year-old scored his ninth league goal of the season while also registering his fourth assist in a 5-3 loss at Anfield.

With his team down 4-1 to the league champions through 50+ minutes, Pulisic made his mark two minutes after coming on for Willian. The U.S. Men’s National Team playmaker danced his way between Joe Gomez and Georginio Wijnaldum before sending a pass across the box to Tammy Abraham for the goal.

Pulisic took advantage of another defensive slip-up in the 73rd minute before showing great control and skill in the box. Callum Hudson-Odoi crossed into the box before Pulisic faked to his left, switched possession to his right and roofed a shot into the top-right corner.

🇺🇸🔥🙌 Christian Pulisic scores an amazing goal to make it 4-3. #USMNT star comes on with Chelsea 4-1 down, has an incredible assist and then scores this beauty. Go on, son. #LFC 4-3 #CFC pic.twitter.com/It9vb4686U — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 22, 2020

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s 84th minute finish sealed for win for Liverpool ahead of their trophy presentation at Anfield. As for Pulisic though, it was another top performance for the midfielder since the restart of league play.

“We were very close today, we needed this result, but luckily it’s still in our hands,” Pulisic said post match. “I think substitutes are going to try and make a difference and we tried that and had some success. They [Liverpool] were on the back foot, but unfortunately that last counter attack goal from them ended it for us.”

Chelsea sit fourth in the EPL table heading into Championship Sunday this weekend, a point higher than fifth place Leicester City. The Blues close out league play against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge.