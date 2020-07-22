Pulisic scores, assists in wild showdown with Liverpool

Christian Pulisic continued to be one of the in-form players in the final stage of the English Premier League season.
Pulisic came off the bench and made a major impact against Liverpool and his former manager Jurgen Klopp. The 21-year-old scored his ninth league goal of the season while also registering his fourth assist in a 5-3 loss at Anfield.
With his team down 4-1 to the league champions through 50+ minutes, Pulisic made his mark two minutes after coming on for Willian. The U.S. Men’s National Team playmaker danced his way between Joe Gomez and Georginio Wijnaldum before sending a pass across the box to Tammy Abraham for the goal.
Pulisic took advantage of another defensive slip-up in the 73rd minute before showing great control and skill in the box. Callum Hudson-Odoi crossed into the box before Pulisic faked to his left, switched possession to his right and roofed a shot into the top-right corner.
🇺🇸🔥🙌 Christian Pulisic scores an amazing goal to make it 4-3. #USMNT star comes on with Chelsea 4-1 down, has an incredible assist and then scores this beauty.
Go on, son. #LFC 4-3 #CFC pic.twitter.com/It9vb4686U
— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 22, 2020
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s 84th minute finish sealed for win for Liverpool ahead of their trophy presentation at Anfield. As for Pulisic though, it was another top performance for the midfielder since the restart of league play.
“We were very close today, we needed this result, but luckily it’s still in our hands,” Pulisic said post match. “I think substitutes are going to try and make a difference and we tried that and had some success. They [Liverpool] were on the back foot, but unfortunately that last counter attack goal from them ended it for us.”
Chelsea sit fourth in the EPL table heading into Championship Sunday this weekend, a point higher than fifth place Leicester City. The Blues close out league play against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge.
So tired of his trying to find extra time for Mason Mount. Just rotate the guy into central midfield and keep him out of the wide attackers’ purview. Pulisic would have kept the Liverpool attack honest today in the first half. Slow flank play allowed Liverpool backs to take advantage.
Dont worry, Mount will get much praise for his brilliant square passing. Such a great work ethic. CP has such potential but needs to work harder to get to that next level. Lets hear the same old, Lampard. Kid almost put the game on its head within first 10 mins on field.
My thoughts exactly. I suggested the other day that Lampard prefers Mount to him. I was derided and told they play different roles. In the Big Game Mount (Lampard’s Derby transfer with him) starts and Pulisic sits. When CP was in, CFC won that period 2-1. While he sat, they lost 4-2. To me that sort of turn on its head says you had the wrong lineup. As a CFC fan, I am annoyed Lampard has taken a 3rd place team and turned them into a 4th place team still at risk of not making the Champions League. But you say this to the club snobs with no particular stake in any given side and it’s how dare you criticize a coach in the European slots. Because he’s made a good team worse, that’s why.
