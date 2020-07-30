Ream, Fulham advance to EFL Championship Promotion Final

SBISoccer.com

Tim Ream and Fulham are on the verge of a quick return back to the English Premier League.

Scott Parker’s side booked a spot in August 3rd’s EFL Championship Promotion Playoff Final after a 3-2 aggregate success over Cardiff City. The London club lost 2-1 to the Seagulls at Craven Cottage in Thursday’s second leg, but advanced after claiming a 2-0 result in Cardiff.

Ream started both matches and went the distance in each as Fulham got a pair of goals from Neeskens Kebano over the two legs. Josh Onomah also chipped in a goal for Fulham, who will now face London rivals Brentford in the final.

Should Fulham win in next week’s final, it will be a quick return to the Premier League after being relegated in May 2019.

Ream, 32, has remained a key player in Fulham’s squad this season, making 46 combined league appearances in the heart of the backline. The U.S. Men’s National Team veteran made 26 EPL appearances during the club’s last top flight season and will now look to knock off rivals Brentford for another chance of playing in the Premier League.

Brentford has beaten Fulham twice this season in league play, shutting them out in both affairs. Fulham has failed to beat Brentford in the last five head-to-head meetings, last winning in Nov. 2016 at Griffin Park.

Should Ream and Fulham earn promotion, he will join fellow USMNT teammates Christian Pulisic and DeAndre Yedlin in the Premier League next season.

