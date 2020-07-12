Red Bulls continue recent regular season success vs. Atlanta United

The New York Red Bulls took a major step to topping Group E after defending heavily against rivals Atlanta United. It was a victory that continued the Red Bulls recent dominance over the Five Stripes in regular season play, kicking off their tournament in fine style,

After watching several matches in the tournament already, the Red Bulls could watch and gather ideas for the Atlanta United match, knowing it would be in the Florida heat. Yes, Josef Martinez was not available due to injury, but the Red Bulls held their own and became the third team of the tournament to earn a clean sheet victory.

“I’m really proud of our boys,” Red Bulls head coach Chris Armas said. “I think it’s always difficult to match the first one of group play in any tournament style play and Atlanta is, is one of the benchmarks of the league with top players, they’re well coached team and to see our players step on the field with courage and a commitment to the style of play, and a commitment to each other.”

“And they really went after the game. And I think they earned the three points and like I said I’m really proud of them. Games usually go and little ebbs and flows and we thought we were even better in the second half that the first half is a little bit back and forth and they moved us around a little bit, and when they had the ball, and they’re good at that. But I think our guys defensively were tight in the second half we create a lot of chances and for sure it’s a great, great victory to start the tournament for our guys.”

Florian Valot’s first goal since 2018 was all the Red Bulls needed to pick up three points, with the midfielder scoring four minutes into the match. After looking like the opportunity was gone, Valot slid a shot under Brad Guzan to break the deadlock. Then from there it was all about keeping the Five Stripes at bay, which Aaron Long and his defensive teammates did.

George Bello ratted the crossbar for Atlanta United while new Red Bulls keeper David Jensen made four top saves to preserve the clean sheet. Jake Mulraney and Adam Jahn had strong chances in stoppage time to steal the Five Stripes a point, but the 6-feet-5 Danish keeper denied them both.

It wasn’t a high-scoring affair, but Armas ultimately praised the midfield for their effectiveness in creating chances and ultimately setting up the opening goal.

“Well, it’s fitting for the two guys sitting next to Flo [Valot] and Kaku both, they really understand how to operate in that red zone, we call it the space between the other teams 6’s and backline because their awareness and their ability to know exactly where they are at all times, and then to make final plays whether it’s a goal or an assist their passing ability and intelligence is of a high level,” Armas said.

“When you talk about Flo [Valot], and Kaku he’s, he’s able to make the game, but when you have another playmaker you play with two 10s, it takes pressure off of Kaku and we say how long does it take a couple of players to get on the same page. And these guys can get on the same page pretty quickly.”

Valot made the most of his latest opportunity in the Red Bulls midfield after a serious ACL injury kept him on the sidelines for most of the 2019 season. After three goals in 14 league outings in 2018, Valot played only two games last season before being forced to watch from the sidelines.

The 27-year-old Frenchman registered two assists in the opening two regular season games this season and didn’t show any signs of a drop-off on Saturday night. Valot showed great calmness in his goal while also putting in a lot of work off the ball to preserve the win. His goal helped the Red Bulls move to 5-0-2 in their last seven regular season matches with Atlanta, a trend which the team is looking to continue going forward.

“Yeah, I think it’s difficult for everybody [coming into a new set-up], but I think it was important to score early and reward the team for the first 5-10 minutes that we had we pushed really hard,” Valot said. “Obviously it’s really rewarding for myself after what I’ve been through for the last two years but it’s full credit for the team and I’m really happy we get the win today.”

“I’ve seen Flo’s [Valot] journey, come with the injuries and he works really hard to come back,” Armas said. “And that just to see him play well and produce it’s really special moments for Flo [Valot].He understands how we play with the ball he’s really clean brings ideas to our team, and he understands the system how to play, which is not an easy system when there’s only two 10s in there to understand the spaces and how to play against the ball I think we see that he does a nice job.”

Sitting second in Group E following Columbus’ 4-0 beatdown of FC Cincinnati, the Red Bulls know a win of Caleb Porter’s side on July 16th will see them in good position to advance in the knockout stage. New York has only won one head-to-head matchup since mid-2017, but showed Saturday they can defend for majority of the game going into their date with the highest-scoring team in the tournament so far.