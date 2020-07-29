Report: Atlanta United makes offer to Erick 'Cubo' Torres

Atlanta United could use some help at the forward position due to Josef Martinez’s injury and reportedly has made an offer to a former MLS striker.

Former Houston Dynamo forward Erick ‘Cubo’ Torres has reportedly received an offer to join the Five Stripes, ESPN reported. Torres is considering the move back to MLS from Liga MX Club Tijuana, according to the report.

The Five Stripes are currently waiting for what’s next in their season following elimination from the MLS is Back Tournament. Stephen Glass also recently was promoted to interim head coach at the club following Frank de Boer’s exit.

Torres, 27, is currently in his second season with Xolos after joining from fellow Mexican side Pumas. The veteran forward played five MLS seasons from 2013-17′ totaling 36 goals and seven assists in 97 combined league appearances for the Dynamo and then exiting Chivas USA.

His final season for the Western Conference club in 2017, Torres led the Dynamo with 14 league goals. After an unsuccessful short stint at Pumas, he joined Xolos where he’s only scored three goals in 22 appearances.

Martinez’s torn ACL in the opening weekend of the 2020 MLS season has left the Five Stripes with a major hole up top. Ezequiel Barco and Emerson Hyndman are the only Five Stripes players to score a league goal this season, with both chipping in two apiece.

It is undetermined whether Martinez will be available for the rest of the 2020 year, but Torres’ arrival would add an experienced and talented MLS forward to the mix.