Report: Lechia Gdansk aiming to acquire Saief on permanent deal

Kenny Saief is in a better situation than he was earlier this calendar year and reportedly it could get even better later this summer.

The Anderlecht loanee is currently recovering from injury at Polish First Division side Lechia Gdansk, but the club is reportedly in talks to acquire Saief on a permanent deal. Saief joined Gdansk in February and after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the midfielder has scored one goal and one assist in the month of June.

“Kenny wants to stay with us and we also want to keep him,” Gdansk manager Piotr Stokowiec said. “Everything depends on Anderlecht. Economic issues are important in this file, but the case is evolving.”

Saief, 26, returned to Anderlecht in the summer of 2019 after not wanting to stay on-loan with MLS side FC Cincinnati. However, his move back to Belgium was frustrating, with Saief failing to get involved with Anderlecht’s first team squad.

He’s made 11 league appearances for Gdansk on-loan, becoming a regular for the club in their fight for a Europa League qualification spot. Saief has one year remaining on his contract with Anderlecht, but the two parties have hinted at an early exit for the playmaker prior to June 2021.

While many players would like to keep playing to stay in good form, Saief admitted the long break due to the pandemic helped him get fit and focus on the opportunity at Gdansk when the season schedule resumed.

“The break in the season was good for me,” Saief said in June. “I sacrificed time to work on myself to get my highest level. I still have work to do, but the good news is I have just started playing.”

Gdansk is two points out of the final qualification spot with three league matches remaining following Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Cracovia. The club also faces Lech Poznan on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Polish FA Cup, knowing a win would set them up for a July 24th date with either Polish heavyweights Legia Warsaw or Cracovia.

Saief’s loan is set to expire at the end of the current season, but he could remain in Poland permanently if a deal is agreed upon this summer.