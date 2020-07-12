Report: Liverpool joins chase for USMNT midfielder McKennie

Weston McKennie’s future with Bundesliga side Schalke is in doubt and reportedly one of Europe’s top clubs has entered the race for his services.

Hertha Berlin previously expressed their interest for the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder and now Liverpool is being linked, Sky Sports reported. Liverpool is coming off a sensational two-year run under Jurgen Klopp, winning both a UEFA Champions League and EPL title.

For starters today, @SkySportNewsHD in 🇩🇪 reporting Weston McKennie wants to leave Schalke & move to the PL. Liverpool said to be one of several interested parties. Schalke reportedly won’t stand in way but only if 20-30 million Euro fee is met. — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) July 12, 2020

McKennie was a key performer for David Wagner’s side this season when healthy, scoring three goals and adding one assist in 32 combined appearances. However, the 21-year-old alone couldn’t help Schalke avoid a 15-match winless run in all competitions, with the Gelsenkirchen side finishing 12th in the 18-team Bundesliga table.

Liverpool will be losing midfielder Adam Lallana this summer, but still have plenty of options to choose from. Club captain Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Naby Keita all played vital roles for the Reds this season with veteran James Milner also appearing.

McKennie signed a new contract with Schalke back in 2019, with his new deal running until June 2024, but has expressed interest in playing in the Premier League one day. The rising star has 91 career first-team competitive appearances for Schalke while also earning 19 caps for the USMNT.

Liverpool was eliminated from this season’s Champions League in the Round of 16 by Atletico Madrid, but has already clinched the EPL title with four matches remaining. Klopp’s side will be heavy favorites to claim both trophies in 2020-21 after being one of Europe’s dominant teams over the past two seasons.

Should McKennie make the move to England, he will join USMNT teammates Christian Pulisic, Zack Steffen, and DeAndre Yedlin in the EPL next season.