Report: Revolution to acquire former Fire defender Polster

Matt Polster reportedly could be close to a return to MLS.

Polster is set to join the New England Revolution from Scottish Premiership Rangers, the Daily Mail reports. New England is expected to pay close to a $300,000 transfer fee to the Glasgow side, according to the report.

The 27-year-old joined Rangers in January 2019 after previously trailing with the club. Polster struggled for minutes though in Steven Gerrard’s side, making only 10 combined appearances.

A former 2015 first round pick in the MLS SuperDraft by the Chicago Fire, Polster totaled 82 appearances for the Eastern Conference side. He scored three goals and added 10 assists in all competitions before moving to Scotland.

Should he move to New England, Polster would provide depth at right back as well as in midfield following Luis Caicedo’s season-ending surgery earlier this year.

With minutes not guaranteed at Rangers, a move back to the United States could be Polster’s best situation to remain a consistent first team player. He also has earned one cap with the U.S. Men’s National Team, featuring in a 2018 draw with Bosnia & Herzegovina.