Report: Three EFL clubs looking to add Otasowie on loan

Owen Otasowie failed to get a crack in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ first team this season, but could reportedly be set for a loan spell in the Fall.

Luton Town, Peterborough United, and Coventry City are all linked to add Otasowie on loan for the 2020-21′ season. Luton Town and Coventry City will both be in the EFL Championship while Peterborough United remain in League One.

Otasowie, 19, has yet to make his senior debut in league action, appearing once in a 4-0 Europa League win over Turkish side Besiktas. He trained with Wolves’ first team earlier this summer, but did not appear in any of the club’s nine league matches to end the campaign.

The young defender made 11 combined appearances this season for Wolves’ Under-23 side, registering 637 minutes of action. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic though, the U-23 season was ended short forcing Otasowie to train only with the first team.

He signed a new two-and-a-half year deal with Wolves back in January, keeping him under contract until June 2022.

“Over the past months, I think it is clear to see that Owen has the potential to be a very good player and we have been pleased with his recent attitude and application,” Wolves Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell said of Otasowie back in January.“He’s a player who has recognized the importance of being professional, working hard, and with all the technical ability and physical potential he has, it’s now starting to come to fruition.”

“We hope Owen can maintain his recent progress to continue to grow into another Academy graduate that will challenge for first-team football both now and in the future.”

Wolves failed to qualify for a European qualification spot, but did impress in the EPL this season. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side earned 59 points from 38 matches, finishing in sixth place on goal differential.