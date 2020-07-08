Revolution signs former Fire defender Polster

Matt Polster is on his way back to MLS after a short spell in Scotland.

The New England Revolution announced Wednesday the signing of the defender from Scottish Premiership side Rangers. New England traded $100,000 in 2021 Allocation Money to Chicago Fire to acquire Polster’s MLS rights before making the deal with Rangers.

“We are pleased to have Matt join the Revolution,” Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena said. “Matt is a talented player, very athletic, and technically sound. His experience in MLS and his ability to play in multiple positions makes him a great addition to our roster.”

The 27-year-old versatile defender returns to MLS after one-and-a-half years with Rangers. Polster made 10 combined appearances for Steven Gerrard’s side, appearing in Premiership, Scottish Cup, and UEFA Europa League play.

Polster totaled 82 appearances with the Fire in four seasons before moving abroad in Jan. 2019. A former first round pick in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft by Chicago excelled for three seasons before missing most of the 2018 season due to a knee injury.

Polster’s earned one cap with the U.S. Men’s National Team, playing 90 minutes in a scoreless friendly draw vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina. His arrival in New England gives Bruce Arena additional depth at the full back positions, as well as an option in midfield.