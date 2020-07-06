Sargent, Werder Bremen hold off Heidenheim to stay in Bundesliga

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen will remain in the German Bundesliga for another season.

Florian Kohfeldt’s side fought off 2. Bundesliga side FC Heidenheim 2-2 in Monday’s second leg, clinching their survival for another season on the away goal tiebreaker. After a scoreless draw in Bremen last week, an own goal from Heidenheim defender Norman Theuerkauf partnered with Ludwig Austinsson’s goal in stoppage time ensured a massive result for the club.

U.S. Men’s National Team striker Josh Sargent got the start for Bremen and played a role in the own goal. After picking up a pass from Milot Rashica, Sargent went to turn and shoot. Theuerkauf tried to kick the ball away, but instead saw his clearance fly into the top corner of his own goal.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Bremen did well to defend its lead in the opening half, despite allowing Heidenheim more possession than expected. The Bundesliga side opened things up in the second-half with Heidenheim keeper Kevin Muller being tested frequently.

Sargent had a golden chance to ice the victory, but Muller denied the 19-year-old on a one-on-one situation.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Heidenheim pulled a goal back in the 85th minute after Tobias Mohr’s shot rattled off the crossbar and deflected in off striker Tim Kleindienst. Augustinsson’s finish in the 94th minute though iced the result for Bremen who took advantage of Heidenheim’s lack of defenders on a counter-attack.

Kleindienst’s stoppage time penalty kick was the final kick of the match, as Bremen ran away winners on the tiebreaker rule.

Not only did Sargent have good looks offensively to score, but he also won two fouls and showed better use of the ball after the halftime break. He was substituted off in the 88th minute as Bremen held on to fight for another season in Germany’s top-flight.

Sargent finished the season with four goals and five assists in 34 combined appearances this season for Bremen, scoring all four in Bundesliga play. Now with league survival clinched, Kohfeldt and his staff can breathe a sigh of relief before preparing for a more successful run in 2020-21′.