Sheffield United-Chelsea headlines SBI's Top 5 Matches to Watch

Christian Pulisic looks to keep his excellent goal scoring record since the restat going for Chelsea, providing American fans with plenty to pay attention to when the Blues face Sheffield United on Saturday. The Blades have their sights set on Europe, but the Blues want a top five spot and Pulisic wants more goals.

Elsewhere in England, Arsenal and Tottenham engage in the next chapter of their storied rivalry with a potential European place and bragging rights for who finishes ahead in the table on the line.

In Italy, the best attack in the league faces the best defense in the league on Saturday when Atalanta faces Juventus while Napoli and AC Milan look to get a foothold on a Europa League position.

Here are SBI’s Top Five Matches to Watch over the weekend:

Sheffield United vs. Chelsea

Saturday 12:30 p.m. – NBC

Christian Pulisic has been tearing it up since the Premier League returned and it could not come at a better time for Chelsea. The Blues are in the thick of the fight for the top four and Pulisic’s goal scoring form has played a large role in their fight for the Champions League. This weekend Sheffield United welcomes Chelsea to town as they fight for a Europa League place in their first season back in the Premier League.

Tottenham vs. Arsenal

Sunday 11:30 a.m. – NBCSN

Arsenal and Tottenham have one of the fiercest rivalries in England and the two sides renew their hostilities at Spurs’ new stadium for the first time. The Gunners are currently ahead of their arch rivals by a single point in the table with four matches remaining. A win here will go a long way towards finishing above Tottenham after three straight seasons below them, and their recent form says they are the hotter team. Arsenal is unbeaten in their last five games while Tottenham is coming off a disappointing draw at Bournemouth and a disheartening 3-1 defeat against Sheffield United with a lackluster 1-0 win against Everton sandwiched in between.

Juventus vs. Atalanta

Saturday 3:45 p.m. – ESPN+

Juventus will need to do something to fix the leaky defense they showed in midweek against AC Milan when they face Italy’s highest scoring team this weekend. Atalanta has scored a whopping 85 goals in Serie A this year, 20 more than Juve. The sorry display of defending Juventus provided the other day is rather uncharacteristic of them. They have the best defensive record in the league with only 30 goals allowed, which means this will be a classic case of an unstoppable attack going up against an immovable defense.

Napoli vs. AC Milan

Sunday 3:45 p.m. – ESPN+

The battle for Italy’s Europa League places is in full swing and Napoli and AC Milan are in the thick of it. It’s really been a disappointing year for both of these teams, but Milan will be riding high after their thrilling win over Juventus in midweek, which could give them the boost they need to return t Europe. Napoli has done well at home since the restart with a win over AS Roma and a hard fought draw against Inter providing the highlights of the las month.

Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls

Saturday, 8 p.m., FOX

The MLS is Back Tournament features some good rivalry match-ups in the group stage and these two familiar Eastern Conference foes should provide one of the better matches. Atlanta United is one of the favorites to win the competition, and this match should let us know how serious Atlanta’s title hopes really are.