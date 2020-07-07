SBISoccer.com

The SBI Rundown: Episode 1 (Talking MLS is Back, Christian Pulisic, and more)

Former SBI Show co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly have joined forces once again to launch a new American soccer video show, The SBI Rundown.

The first episode features a look at the upcoming MLS is Back Tournament, and FC Dallas’ removal from the competition. Ives and Garrett also discuss Americans in the Bundesliga, Christian Pulisic’s red-hot form at Chelsea, the success of some American managers in Europe, the U.S. Men’s National Team’s difficult year, and much more.

Watch The SBI Rundown by subscribing to the SBI YouTube channel, but you can also watch the show’s debut episode here:

