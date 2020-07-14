SBISoccer.com

The SBI Rundown: Episode 2 (Talking Weston McKennie's future, Zack Steffen's decision, MLS is Back, and more)

The MLS is Back Tournament is in full swing and co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly discusses the early going on the latest episode of The SBI Rundown.

Ives and Garrett dig into which teams have impressed early on, and look at some of the best plays so far.

The latest SBI Rundown also touches on some key Americans Abroad topics, including the latest Weston McKennie transfer rumors and Zack Steffen’s difficult decision as he ponders his next move.

Watch The SBI Rundown by subscribing to the SBI YouTube channel, but you can also watch the show’s second episode here:

