The SBI Rundown: Episode 3 (Talking young standouts at MLS is Back, Chris Richards, and more)

Americans Abroad

One of the biggest storylines at the MLS is Back Tournament is the play of several young standouts and the latest episode of The SBI Rundown takes a look at some of the top youngsters to impress early on down in Florida.

Co-hosts Garrett Cleverly and Ives Galarcep discuss which young players, and which surprise teams are standing out at the MLS is Back Tournament, and what to watch for as the group stages wind to a close.

Episode 3 also discusses young American defender Chris Richards, and what might be his next move as he searches for playing time, as well as DeAndre Yedlin’s situation at Newcastle United.

You can watch Episode 3 of The SBI Rundown by subscribing to the SBI YouTube channel, as well as watching it here:

