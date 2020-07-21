The SBI Rundown: Episode 4 (Talking Ayo Akinola, Konrad De La Fuente, MLS is Back, and more)

Episode of 4 of The SBI Rundown focuses on some exciting young Americans who could be giving the U.S. Men’s National Team a few more attacking options in the near future.

Co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly break down the latest from the MLS is Back Tournament, including the emergence of Toronto FC striker and USMNT prospect Ayo Akinola. They discuss his national team future, and the possibility of him playing for Canada.

Also on the rundown is a look at several Americans Abroad who enjoyed strong recent showings, including Konrad De La Fuente, who scored a pair of goals for Barcelona B last weekend, and Andrija Novakovich, who is enjoying success in Italy’s Serie B.

You can watch The SBI Rundown over at SBI’s YouTube channel, but you can also watch Episode 4 here: