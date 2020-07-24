The SBI Rundown: Episode 5 (Talking USMNT, Gio Reyna, Darlington Nagbe, MLS is Back, and more)

The MLS is Back Tournament has finished the group stage, and the latest episode of The SBI Rundown takes a closer look at the Round of 16 matches, and much more.

Co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly discuss the matchups for the knockout rounds, which were set on Thursday night, including the high-profile clash between LAFC and the Seattle Sounders, and the TFC-New York City FC rematch of their memorable 2019 MLS playoff battle.

Episode 5 of The SBI Rundown also digs into Gregg Berhalter’s recent roundtable, where he discussed a wide range of topics, including Darlington Nagbe, Ayo Akinola, Zack Steffen, Gio Reyna and more.

You can watch The SBI Rundown by subscribing to the SBI YouTube channel, and can also watch Episode 5 here: