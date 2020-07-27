SBISoccer.com

The SBI Rundown: Episode 6 (Talking MLS is Back KO rounds, DeBoer's Atlanta departure, & more)

The SBI Rundown: Episode 6 (Talking MLS is Back KO rounds, DeBoer's Atlanta departure, & more)

Americans Abroad

The SBI Rundown: Episode 6 (Talking MLS is Back KO rounds, DeBoer's Atlanta departure, & more)

By 59 minutes ago

By |

The MLS is Back Tournament has hit the knockout rounds, and the latest episode of The SBI Rundown breaks down all the action.

Co-hosts Garrett Cleverly and Ives Galarcep take a closer look at the opening matches of the MLS is Back Tournament’s Round of 16, including NYCFC’s win over Toronto FC.

Ives and Garrett also discuss Frank DeBoer’s departure from Atlanta United, the Best XI from the MLS is Back Tournament’s group stage, and the NWSL Challenge Cup Final, won by the Houston Dash.

The episode closes out discussing UEFA Champions League, and takes a trip down memory lane, to a time when Tim Howard and Claudio Reyna were plying their trade in the English Premier League at the Manchester clubs.

To watch The SBI Rundown, be sure to subscribe to the SBI YouTube channel. You can watch Episode six here:

, , , Americans Abroad, Featured, The SBI Rundown, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home