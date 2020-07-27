The SBI Rundown: Episode 6 (Talking MLS is Back KO rounds, DeBoer's Atlanta departure, & more)

The MLS is Back Tournament has hit the knockout rounds, and the latest episode of The SBI Rundown breaks down all the action.

Co-hosts Garrett Cleverly and Ives Galarcep take a closer look at the opening matches of the MLS is Back Tournament’s Round of 16, including NYCFC’s win over Toronto FC.

Ives and Garrett also discuss Frank DeBoer’s departure from Atlanta United, the Best XI from the MLS is Back Tournament’s group stage, and the NWSL Challenge Cup Final, won by the Houston Dash.

The episode closes out discussing UEFA Champions League, and takes a trip down memory lane, to a time when Tim Howard and Claudio Reyna were plying their trade in the English Premier League at the Manchester clubs.

