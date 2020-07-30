The SBI Rundown: Episode 7 (Talking Concacaf qualifying format, MLS is Back quarterfinals, and more)

The 2021 calendar year is shaping up to be a very busy one for the U.S. Men’s National Team, and the latest episode of The SBI Rundown takes a look at that busy year and Concacaf’s new World Cup qualifying format, which will make the year one packed with action.

Episode 7 of The SBI Rundown is live and co-hosts Garrett Cleverly and Ives Galarcep discuss Concacaf’s new World Cup qualifying format, and what it means for the U.S. Men’s National Team, as well as the busy 2021 that lies ahead for Gregg Berhalter’s team.

Ives and Garrett also preview the MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinals, with a closer look at each of the four match-ups, as well as predictions on every match.

Also on the rundown is a look at Americans Abroad, Atlanta United’s potential roster moves, a look back at the top teams that crashed out of the MLS is Back Tournament, and much more (including a lengthy rant about USMNT fan angst aimed at Michael Bradley, and a shorter rant on Jonathan Gonzalez’s decision to play for Mexico).

You can watch The SBI Rundown by subscribing to the SBI YouTube channel, and you can watch Episode 7 here: