Weah making progress in Lille preseason camp

While many European clubs push towards the end of their respective league campaigns, some are beginning preseason camps towards a new season.

Ligue 1 side Lille is one of the clubs kicking off preseason camp after seeing last season end abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After seeing injuries hamper most of his debut season with the club, U.S. Men’s National Team forward Timothy Weah is back and fighting for full fitness in order to play a vital role for the club.

Weah made the switch from PSG in the Summer of 2019 for $11 million, but spent most of the season on the sidelines. With the new season right around the corner, Weah looks to be making progress in camp with his teammates.

“Timothy is progressing, he will start to be integrated into certain sessions,” Lille manager Christophe Galtier said Friday. “For Tim, it [playing in friendlies] is also possible. Everything is evolving positively.”

The 21-year-old striker made only three appearances in 2019-20 before a hamstring injury in February ultimately ended his season. It wasn’t long ago, Weah was impressing on-loan with Scottish Premiership club Celtic, scoring four goals in 17 combined appearances when still under contract at PSG.

Now the young forward is seeking to get himself back into the first-team fold at Lille and return to the USMNT, where he hasn’t played since Nov. 2018. Lille finished fourth in the Ligue 1 standings last season, qualifying for the 2020-21′ UEFA Europa League.

Should Weah be fit and injury-free, he could force his way back into the Lille attacking front for a push at four different trophies. Victor Osimhen leads the attack after totaling 18 goals in all competitions, but the departure of veteran Loic Remy means Weah could jump into the second striker role in Galtier’s squad.

For now, Weah will continue to get back to full fitness, but hopefully is able to make a true impact in his second season with Lille.