West Ham boss Moyes in attendance to watch Robinson

English Premier League side West Ham United was linked with American defender Antonee Robinson earlier this summer and took the next step in scouting the left back this weekend.

Hammers boss David Moyes was in attendance on Saturday at Charlton Athletic to see Robinson play. Wigan Athletic earned a 2-2 draw at The Valley with Robinson registering one assist in a 90-minute performance.

West Ham is reportedly hoping to acquire two full backs this summer with the club all but safe in the Premier League. After a 3-1 win over Watford on Friday, the Hammers sit six points from the relegation zone with two matches remaining.

Robinson is in his first full permanent season at Wigan Athletic after spending the 2018-19 season on-loan from Everton. The 22-year-old is also being watched by fellow Premier League club Leicester City, as well as EFL Championship club West Bromwich Albion and Serie A side AC Milan.

The U.S. Men’s National Team defender missed eight matches this season due to a groin injury, but has been a star performer for the Latics since resuming league play. Robinson was named to the EFL Championship Team of the Week two times and in total has made 37 league appearances.

Robinson’s also earned seven caps for the USMNT, last appearing in a July 2019 friendly defeat to Jamaica.

Wigan Athletic are set to be deducted 12 points by the EFL due to the club going into administration in early July. Paul Cook’s side are currently 13th in the league table on 58 points, but a deduction of 12 points would see them dropped into the relegation zone with one match remaining.

The Latics play host to Fulham on Wednesday knowing a win paired with other results would see them fight off relegation to League One. Should the club suffer relegation, Robinson could be on the move elsewhere in order to avoid falling into England’s third tier.