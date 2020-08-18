Adams makes UCL semifinal appearance in RB Leipzig defeat

Tyler Adams did his best to help RB Leipzig book a place in the UEFA Champions League Final, but ultimately fell just short along with his teammates.

Adams became the second American player ever to appear in the tournament’s semifinals on Tuesday, joining DeMarcus Beasley on that list. The 21-year-old was a second-half substitute for Julian Nagelsmann’s side, but couldn’t help RB Leipzig avoid a 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon.

The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder played the final 26 minutes off the bench, replacing midfield teammate Kevin Kampl. He finished with an 84% passing completion rate and made three recoveries in his cameo off the bench.

PSG raced out to a 2-0 halftime lead thanks to goals from Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria. Juan Bernat added a third for the French giants eight minutes before Adams was brought on, ultimately propelling PSG into this weekend’s final.

RB Leipzig’s Cinderella run came to an end after reaching both the final eight and four for the first time in club history. Adams ended his season on a high note, scoring his first goal for the club in the 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals.

Adams completed the season with 16 combined appearances for RB Leipzig with most of those coming in the second-half of the league season. The club will now head into a short break before beginning the 2020-21′ Bundesliga campaign in September.