Adams proud of Champions League goal, eager to face Paris Saint-Germain

Once RB Leipzig lost star striker Timo Werner to Chelsea, the question became who would step up and contribute goals to the club. U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Tyler Adams isn’t a known goalscorer, but it didn’t stop him from picking the best time to open his account for the club.

Adams’ first goal for the Bundesliga side proved to be the winning goal as Julian Nagelsmann’s side continued its dream run in the UEFA Champions League. A 2-1 quarterfinals victory over Atletico Madrid now sets up RB Leipzig for a date with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in the club’s first-ever semifinals appearance.

The 21-year-old Adams didn’t start for Leipzig, but made his impact known with a late run into the box on an attack. His low effort deflected in to give the club a lead they wouldn’t relinquish and made Adams proud after the final whistle to contribute on Europe’s biggest stage.

“I wanted to provide some energy after coming off the bench and think I managed to do that,” Adams said in a postmatch interview. “I’m not really a goalscorer, but of course it makes me proud to score such an important goal in the Champions League quarterfinals.”

“Now we’re all really excited for the semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain. They’re a strong team and we’re looking forward to the match.”

Adams has had to fight for fitness this season, but looks to be finding his groove at the right time for RB Leipzig. He returned to first team action in March, playing the final 34 minutes in a 3-0 Round of 16 second leg win over Tottenham.

Over two months later, Adams and his teammates returned to league play, where the midfielder made nine appearances and went the full 90 minutes in three of those. Now with a goal under his belt and the dream of lifting the UCL trophy still alive, Adams and his teammates will hope to pull another upset in the final four against Thomas Tuchel’s star-studded squad.

Should Adams feature in next week’s semifinal in Lisbon, he will be the second American player to do so, joining retired defender DeMarcus Beasley.